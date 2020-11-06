Defining exactly what a “big game” is for a college football coach or program is open to interpretation based on circumstances, opponent and season expectations, among other factors. That said, Notre Dame’s matchup with top-ranked Clemson checks almost every “big game” box for 11th-year Irish head coach Brian Kelly, other than facing an opponent without its best player after Tigers starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence was put in isolation with coronavirus infection. This will mark the ninth time during Kelly’s tenure at Notre Dame that he pits a top-10 Irish team against a top-10 opponent, and it’s the first time he has ever coached against a No. 1 squad (Alabama was ranked No. 2 and Notre Dame No. 1 in the 2012 national championship game).

Notre Dame and Brian Kelly have a prime chance for a big win against Clemson. (Bill Panzica)

Surprisingly, this is only the second top-10 matchup at Notre Dame Stadium and the first game for the Irish against a top-ranked team since 2005 when No. 1 USC beat No. 9 Notre Dame 34-31 in the infamous "Bush Push" game. With this as a backdrop, Clemson provides Kelly arguably the best chance of his career to exorcise any “big game” demons. Kelly is an uninspiring 20‑20 against top-25 teams while coaching the Irish, he’s 3-8 versus top-10 foes and 0-5 against top-five opponents, and the showdown with Clemson comes against a team that hasn’t lost a regular-season game in 39 tries and more than two years. For comparison’s sake — perhaps unfairly — former Irish head coach Lou Holtz remarkably played 53 ranked opponents in his 11 seasons at Notre Dame (1986-96), and finished 31-20-2 in those, including a 12-8 mark against top-five foes, brashly dismissing his success secrets with, “It’s not rocket science.” Kelly is not alone among former Notre Dame coaches who struggled to beat the elite.