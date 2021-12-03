Column: Marcus Freeman hire at Notre Dame a quiet grand slam

If a private jet jets from South Bend to Baton Rouge, and nobody is there to hear it, did it really take off? Yes, yes it did, and it carried Brian Kelly along with it, 1,000 miles south to Louisiana State University. But a one-way flight that many thought — me included —would create panic, frantic and a “now what” frenzy when Kelly checked out without warning Monday, the news and developments surprisingly turned into more of a “don’t let the door hit you in the ass” story.

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick following the Irish's home win over Georgia Tech. (Chad Weaver)

There was never any frantic or panic, and the entire replacement process strangely unfolded smoothly and serenely in less than 48 hours. * Notre Dame director of athletics Jack Swarbrick politely and respectfully praised Kelly for his 12 years of service, even after the coach never informed his boss of a pending resignation and relocation. * Kelly reportedly tried to poach and then pack at least five of his top Notre Dame assistants onto the jet with him, yet, all declined his relocation offer to this point, outside of offensive line coach Jeff Quinn. * And only two days after Kelly surprised the college football world with his covert evacuation, Swarbrick sapped any drama out of his coaching “search” and promoted Marcus Freeman from Irish defensive coordinator to head coach.

Swarbrick’s hiring decision seemed unanimously supported and celebrated by both the current Irish and the committed high school players from the 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes, two groups that Rivals rates in its top-five and that Freeman has been instrumental in building. Business returned to usual, Freeman and his staff began preparing for either an elite bowl or perhaps even a playoff game, and there was nothing left to see here. Brian who? Swarbrick’s move to promote Freeman with no previous head coaching experience is a gamble.

Gerry Faust, Charlie Weis and Bob Davie are three on a short list of former and nondescript head coaches hired to Notre Dame who had never held a corner office job. But given the overwhelming groundswell of support Freeman received from the Notre Dame players and recruits, not hiring him would’ve been an even greater risk for Swarbrick, and perhaps a “non-move” that might’ve set the program back five years or more with an out-of-house coach and a full-staff rebuild. Four-star 2023 running back commit Sedrick Irvin Jr. — along with many other current Notre Dame players and recruits — took to Twitter to celebrate Freeman’s hiring. “I am more than excited. I couldn’t imagine having to go anywhere else. They definitely made a great decision,” Irvin posted. The united and unflappable support for Freeman before and after his hiring was unlike anything I’d seen previously when an elite program was filling a head coaching vacancy. And this tidy transition from the Kelly era provided a fascinating glimpse of more than 100 young men clearly putting Freeman and the University first, and the memory and influence of Coach Kelly behind.