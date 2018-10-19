Photo by Bill Panzica

Notre Dame does not play this weekend and we are still over a week away from the release of the initial College Football Playoff rankings. But that doesn’t mean its too early to start scoreboard watching. There are a number of games this weekend that will factor into where Notre Dame ends up in the rankings. There are also games that could be important to Notre Dame still being a viable playoff contender even if the Irish lose a game. If you are a college football fan with an eye on what’s best for Notre Dame, here are the games to watch this weekend and who I believe you should be rooting for. #6 Michigan Wolverines (6-1) at #24 Michigan State Spartans (4-2) Time: 12:00 PM ET

Broadcast: Fox

Line: Michigan -7.0 Michigan is one of the hottest teams in the country. A more accurate statement might be they are the most hyped team in the country right now. Beating down an average Wisconsin team followed a stretch of five games in which the Wolverines defeated opponents with a combined 14-17 record. For some that is enough to restore the preseason hype surrounding the Wolverine program. Michigan has played just two games away from home this season. It lost its first road game to Notre Dame and had to come back from 17 points down to edge out Northwestern. Michigan State is coming off a 21-17 upset road win over Penn State, but a week prior the Spartans lost 29-19 at home to Northwestern. There are three ways to look at advising fans on who to root for in this matchup. One is obvious, put your anti-Michigan sentiment above all else and root for the Spartans. Two is to root for Michigan to win, knowing that the higher ranked Michigan is the better Notre Dame’s win over the Wolverines will look. Three is to root against Michigan when they play the Spartans and then root for them to beat Ohio State, which would not only hurt Ohio State in a resume matchup against Notre Dame, but the loss to Michigan State would also ensure that Michigan won’t get in over Notre Dame should it run the table and win the Big Ten Championship.

#9 Oklahoma Sooners (5-1) at TCU Horned Frogs (3-3) Time: 12:00 PM ET

Broadcast: ABC

Line: Oklahoma -8.0 Oklahoma hasn’t played since losing to archrival Texas, which was followed by the firing of defensive coordinator Mike Stoops. The Sooners have one of the nation’s most explosive offenses, ranking first in offensive efficiency according to the S&P+. They will be matched up against a TCU defense that ranks 14th in defensive efficiency. The problem for the Horned Frogs has been a wildly erratic offense. If Notre Dame keeps winning the Sooners aren’t a problem, but should the Irish drop a game in the next couple of weeks a second loss for Oklahoma would be huge. The rest of its schedule isn’t overly daunting. OU gets Oklahoma State at home and ends the season with a road matchup against West Virginia, so this could be the last of maybe two possible games the Sooners could drop. A perfect world scenario for Notre Dame when looking at its resume against the Big 12 would be for TCU to beat Oklahoma, Oklahoma to beat West Virginia and for the Mountaineers to knock off Texas.

North Carolina Tar Heels (1-4) at Syracuse Orange (4-2) Time: 12:30 PM ET

Broadcast: ACC network

Line: Syracuse -10.5 Syracuse and USC are the two remaining opponents with the best chance to get ranked by the time they face the Irish. At 4-2 the Orange are a few wins away from reaching the Top 25, but the schedule is set up well for that. Beating North Carolina at home is step one for Syracuse, who then has home contests against NC State and Louisville and a road game against Wake Forest before playing Notre Dame; those are all winnable games. If Syracuse is able to bounce back from two straight losses and dominate a bad Tar Heel team it will tell us a lot about the Orange and their chances at putting together a long winning streak prior to taking on Notre Dame in Yankee Stadium.

#16 NC State Wolfpack (5-0) at #3 Clemson Tigers (6-0) Time: 3:30 PM ET

Broadcast: ESPN

Line: Clemson -17.5 This version of the Clemson Tigers isn’t as good as the past three, but with a very manageable schedule remaining, Dabo Swinney’s crew has a good shot to run the table. Barring a dramatic upset (which happened in 2016 and 2017), this might be the best chance for Clemson to take a loss. Duke (5-1) and Boston College (5-2) could present intriguing matchups, but NC State has the best offense the Tigers have left on the schedule. Last season the Wolfpack didn’t handle these types of marquee matchups all that well. Notre Dame beat NC State 35-14 and the Tigers beat them 38-31, and both games are known as much for head coach Dave Doeren’s post-game meltdowns as they are what happened on the field. Notre Dame has shown it learned from its late-season collapse, and this will be a chance for NC State and Doeren to show it has done the same. Key number one for a NC State upset is the Wolfpack line giving quarterback Ryan Finley time to throw against the vaunted Clemson defensive line. NC State has given up just two sacks this season, which has allowed Finley to throw for 324.2 yards per game while completing 69.5 percent of his passes. Clemson has held four of its six opponents to under 100 yards passing, but that is mainly due to the fact three of its six opponents are triple option teams (Furman, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech). Clemson gave up 430 passing yards to Texas A&M and 250 yards to Syracuse, games the Tigers won by a combined six points. NC State pulling off the upset win would be huge for Notre Dame. Not only would it increase the team’s odds at making the playoffs, it would also go a long way towards ensuring that an undefeated Notre Dame team would get a two or three seed, which means it would avoid Alabama, who will be the one seed if it keeps winning.

#22 Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-2) at #5 LSU Tigers (6-1) Time: 7:00 PM ET

Broadcast: ESPN

Line: LSU -6.5 The worst-case scenario for a one-loss Notre Dame team would be LSU winning out, which would include a victory over Alabama. A 12-1 LSU team and an 11-1 Alabama team likely both make the playoffs. So LSU losing again would be great for Notre Dame, assuming the Irish do drop a game between now and the USC game. Mississippi State has looked rather pedestrian on offense this season, at least when it plays a defense with a pulse. The Bulldogs racked up over 600 yards of offense in wins over Stephen F. Austin and Louisiana-Lafayette and had 538 yards in a win over Kansas State. It was held to just 201 yards and 202 yards respectively in losses to Kentucky and Florida. It rushed for a surprising 349 yards in a 23-9 victory over an Auburn team that supposedly has a really good defense. If the performance against Auburn is a sign of things to come the Bulldogs can pull off this upset, but if Mississippi State plays anything like it did against Kentucky and Florida it will get ripped by LSU. What makes this an intriguing matchup is that while the Bulldogs have struggled on offense against good teams, its defense has been stout all season. No opponent has topped more than 357 yards against Mississippi State, and only one opponent has scored more than 13 points. They will be matched up against a LSU offense that has had some bright moments, but overall has been pretty average.

#2 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) at Purdue Boilermakers (3-3) Time: 7:30 PM ET

Broadcast: ABC

Line: Ohio State -12.0 A guy can dream, can’t he? This is likely going to be an Ohio State win, and a convincing one, but Purdue has been on fire offensively the last four weeks, and the Buckeyes have an average defense. Purdue has averaged 38.8 points per game, 528.3 yards and 7.0 yards per play in its last four contests, all against Power 5 opponents. Ohio State has given up 25 points per game, 439.4 yards and 6.4 yards per play against its Power 5 opponents not named Rutgers, who is just terrible. Minnesota went for 7.1 yards per play against the Buckeyes, Penn State went for 6.5 yards per play, TCU went for 6.7 yards per play and even Oregon State went for 6.2 yards per play. Of course, Ohio State is unbeaten because it has a dynamic offense that is averaging 46.3 points per game, 556.9 yards per game and 7.0 yards per play this season. Unless Purdue can find a way to slow down the vaunted Buckeye offense this game will not be close, but that shouldn’t stop Notre Dame fans from pulling for the fellow in-state program to knock off one of just three teams to rank ahead of Notre Dame in the polls.

#12 Oregon Ducks (5-1) at #25 Washington State Cougars (5-1) Time: 7:30 PM ET

Broadcast: Fox

Line: Washington State -3.0 This is a game to keep an eye on because these are the two programs with the best chance to make the playoffs from the Pac 12 Conference. Of course, the Pac 12 only matters to Notre Dame if the Irish lose a game between now and the end of the season, but should that happen a one-loss Pac 12 team could have a shot to make the playoffs over a one-loss Notre Dame squad. Neither team has much of a non-conference schedule to speak of, but winning 12 games as a Power 5 team is still impressive. After this game Oregon plays Utah on the road, but that might be the last tough game for the Ducks, who also have UCLA and Arizona State at home and Arizona and Oregon State on the road. Washington State’s final slate is tougher, with the Cougars having to travel to Stanford and Colorado plus a season-ending home contest against the 15th-ranked Washington Huskies. With that in mind, a Washington State victory would all but eliminate the Pac 12, even against a one-loss Notre Dame team.