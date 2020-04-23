Any NFL team that identified tight end as a priority in this draft doesn’t have a lot of high-round options. The 2020 crop at the position is considered a particularly shallow class. Within it, though, Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet has established himself as the group’s best prospect. To get him, a team can’t wait too long, even if he has been pegged as a second-round pick. Supply and demand could drive that draft range up. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. thinks it’ll rise all the way to first-round status.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. mocked Kmet in the first round of his final projection. (Photo by Mike Miller)

In his final mock, released Thursday, Kiper has Kmet going No. 30 overall to the Green Bay Packers, who lost primary tight end Jimmy Graham to free agency. “Kmet is the only tight end with a chance to go in round one, and the Packers could get Aaron Rodgers some help in a pass catcher and blocker,” Kiper wrote ($). “Did you know that Rodgers was the most recent skill position player Green Bay picked in the first round? And that was 2005.” CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson sees Kmet staying in the second round, but going early. His final two-round mock has Kmet off to his most popular projected destination, the Chicago Bears at No. 43 overall. Kmet is the only Notre Dame player in Wilson’s mock.