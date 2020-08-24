When it comes to defensive end Will Schweitzer, Notre Dame's latest commit in the 2021 class, it seems there isn’t a position he can’t play. Defensive end, outside and inside linebacker, tight end, long snapper and more -- just tell him where to go, and he will give it everything he has. Versatile was actually the first word Schweitzer’s head coach at Los Gatos (Calif.) High, Mark Krail, used to describe Will’s game. “Will is extremely versatile and fast,” Krail explained. “Even as a freshman, we saw the speed he had and the speed he played with was very impressive. He is also physically strong, which stood out to us quite a bit.”

The new Fighting Irish verbal played all over the field in 2019 and put up huge numbers. (Mercury News)

Standing at 6-4, 215 pounds, Schweitzer has great size, and Krail has maximized all of the tools Schweitzer provides him with on both sides of the ball. “Once Will got into his junior season, our staff knew we had something special,” Krail said. “When we looked over the roster, he was clearly one of our best players, so we approached him and asked what he thought about moving to inside linebacker from the edge.” Rivals ranks Schweitzer as No. 41 player in California and the nation’s No. 26 weak side defensive end. He still played on the edge at times for the Wildcats, but Krail found that it was easy for teams to scheme around him and he wanted his star player to be involved in each and every play if possible. “Will never comes off the field for us,” Krail said.“We try to get him breaks when we can, but when he is playing all over the field on defense, tight end on offense, and is our long snapper, it makes it difficult [for opponents].” As a junior in 2019, Schweitzer tallied 130 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks and three interceptions. The California product totaled 180 receiving yards and one touchdown at tight end. Before the Los Gatos’ usual long snapper went down last season, Schweitzer would have well-earned breaks during special teams. However, after the starter went down for the season, Schweitzer stepped up and filled in seamlessly.