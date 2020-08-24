Coach’s Take: Notre Dame Pledge Will Schweitzer’s Is ‘Extremely Versatile’
When it comes to defensive end Will Schweitzer, Notre Dame's latest commit in the 2021 class, it seems there isn’t a position he can’t play. Defensive end, outside and inside linebacker, tight end, long snapper and more -- just tell him where to go, and he will give it everything he has.
Versatile was actually the first word Schweitzer’s head coach at Los Gatos (Calif.) High, Mark Krail, used to describe Will’s game.
“Will is extremely versatile and fast,” Krail explained. “Even as a freshman, we saw the speed he had and the speed he played with was very impressive. He is also physically strong, which stood out to us quite a bit.”
Standing at 6-4, 215 pounds, Schweitzer has great size, and Krail has maximized all of the tools Schweitzer provides him with on both sides of the ball.
“Once Will got into his junior season, our staff knew we had something special,” Krail said. “When we looked over the roster, he was clearly one of our best players, so we approached him and asked what he thought about moving to inside linebacker from the edge.”
Rivals ranks Schweitzer as No. 41 player in California and the nation’s No. 26 weak side defensive end. He still played on the edge at times for the Wildcats, but Krail found that it was easy for teams to scheme around him and he wanted his star player to be involved in each and every play if possible.
“Will never comes off the field for us,” Krail said.“We try to get him breaks when we can, but when he is playing all over the field on defense, tight end on offense, and is our long snapper, it makes it difficult [for opponents].”
As a junior in 2019, Schweitzer tallied 130 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks and three interceptions. The California product totaled 180 receiving yards and one touchdown at tight end.
Before the Los Gatos’ usual long snapper went down last season, Schweitzer would have well-earned breaks during special teams. However, after the starter went down for the season, Schweitzer stepped up and filled in seamlessly.
“Baseball players are normally the guys that you reach out to about long snapping when you need one,” said the Los Gatos head coach. “Will has given up on baseball recently to focus on football, but we knew he had that background. I approached him about it and next thing I know he was zipping the ball back there as good as anybody.”
As it got later in the season and Krail began to feel that Schweitzer needed to be sitting more in order to rest for bigger, more important games down the road, player and coach did not see eye to eye.
“There were a couple instances late last season where he (Schweizter) took it upon himself to sub himself in after I had just taken him out,” Krail explained. “Obviously, I appreciate that because I know his intentions are good, but I told him, ‘Hey man, you gotta let me know about that kind of stuff!’ That is the kind of kid he is, though.”
No matter the time on the clock, the score of the game, the importance of the game, Schweitzer always wants to be on the field making things happen and supporting his teammates in the best way he knows how.
The 2019 season may be the last football season that Krail and Schweitzer will have together due to COVID-19, but Krail knows that Schweitzer’s playing days are not over and that he is in a great place to succeed at Notre Dame.
“To have the opportunity Will does to go to Notre Dame is a special thing,” Krail said. “It is pretty awesome for him and the Schweitzer family and we are all really proud of him.”
