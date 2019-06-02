Olney (Md.) Good Counsel outside linebacker/defensive end Mitchell Melton can play multiple positions at the next level.

On defense, Melton could play inside linebacker, outside linebacker, and defensive end. He's being recruited by schools on the defensive side of the ball, but at Good Counsel, he's starting to play more receiver, which he certainly has the athleticism and skills for.

“In our defense, we use him as an outside linebacker, and we’ll use him to rush the passer a little bit more this year than we’ve done in the past," Good Counsel head coach Andy Stefanelli said. "He can cover, he can run with receivers, he can really do it all. He’s so versatile."