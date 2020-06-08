During Notre Dame’s 12-0 regular season march in 2012, it was 5-0 in games determined by seven points or less, not including holding on in the finale at USC to win 22-13, a game that was closer than the margin of victory indicated.

When it comes to close games, they tend to even out over time.

Those were the two extremes under head coach Brian Kelly — 5-0 one year and 1-6 the other — for an “even” 6-6 result.

Four years later during a nightmare 4-8 campaign, the Fighting Irish were 1-6 in outcomes determined by seven points or less. In five of them Notre Dame had a fourth quarter lead, and in the sixth it was tied in the fourth quarter. It was the ultimate example of not being able to finish.

In the three seasons from 2014-16, Notre Dame was involved in 18 games (six per season) in which the outcome was decided by seven points or less. The Irish were 7-11 in such contests, with the 1-6 ledger in 2016 significantly impacting that result.



When Notre Dame lost a 20-19 heartbreaker in 2017at home to Georgia , that dropped the Irish to 1-7 in their last eight contests decided by one score.

Since then, the pendulum again has swung back the other way with an 8-1 record in such encounters — with the lone defeat occuring again versus Georgia (23-17).

Beginning with the 24-17 win over Navy in November 2017, it began to “come back to the mean” in winning more of the close ones. From 2012 until the controversial loss at Florida State in 2014, Kelly’s Notre Dame squads were a ridiculous 12-2 in such contests, including a 10-game winning streak at one point. Only a 12-game winning streak by head coach Elmer Layden’s Irish from 1937-39 eclipsed that.

Overall now, Kelly is 30-21 in those type of outcomes (and 2-4 in overtime). Of the 129 games coached by Kelly at Notre Dame (92-37) 51 of them (39.5 percent) were decided by seven or fewer points.

Here is how his .588 winning percentage in such contests matches up with his seven predecessors:

Ara Parseghian: .652 (13-6-4)

Dan Devine: .620 (15-9-1)

Gerry Faust: .296 (6-15-1)

Lou Holtz: .524 (21-18-2)

Bob Davie: .556 (15-12)

Tyrone Willingham: .625 (10-6)

Charlie Weis: .500 (12-12)





Here is the year-by-year breakdown, chronologically, under Kelly:

2010: 2-3



Lost to Michigan 28-24



Lost to Michigan State 34-31 (OT)

Beat Pitt 23-17

Lost to Tulsa 28-27

Beat USC 20-16





2011: 3-3

Lost to South Florida 23-20

Lost to Michigan 35-31

Beat Pitt 15-12

Beat Wake Forest 24-17

Beat Boston College 16-14

Lost to Florida State 18-14 in Champs Sports Bowl





2012: 5-0

Beat Purdue 20-17

Beat Michigan 13-6

Beat Stanford 20-13 (OT)

Beat BYU 17-14

Beat Pitt 29-26 (3OT)





2013: 5-2

Beat Purdue 31-24

Beat Michigan State 17-13

Beat Arizona State 37-34

Beat USC 14-10

Beat Navy 38-34

Lost to Pitt 28-21

Lost to Stanford 27-20

Note: The 10-game winning streak in games from 2012-13 is tied for the second longest, behind Elmer Layden’s 12 from 1937-39. Knute Rockne also won his last 10 such games from 1927-30.





2014: 3-3

Beat Stanford 17-14

Beat North Carolina 50-43

Lost to Florida State 31-27

Lost to Northwestern 43-40 (OT)

Lost to Louisville 31-28

Beat LSU 31-28 in Music City Bowl





2015: 3-2

Beat Virginia 34-27

Lost to Clemson 24-22

Beat Temple 24-20

Beat Boston College 19-16

Lost to Stanford 38-36





2016: 1-6

Lost to Texas 50-47 (2OT)

Lost to Duke 38-35

Lost to North Carolina State 10-3

Lost to Stanford 17-10

Beat Miami 30-27

Lost to Navy 28-27

Lost to Virginia Tech 34-31





2017: 2-1

Lost to Georgia 20-19

Beat Navy 24-17

Beat LSU 21-17 in 2018 Citrus Bowl





2018: 4-0

Beat Michigan, 24-17

Beat Vanderbilt, 22-17

Beat Pitt, 19-14

Beat USC, 24-17





2019: 2-1

Lost to Georgia, 23-17

Beat USC, 30-27

Beat Virginia Tech, 21-20