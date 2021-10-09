Gameday Central: Notre Dame football at Virginia Tech Hokies

The No. 13/14 Fighting Irish (4-1) travel to Virginia Tech (3-1) to battle the Hokies on Saturday night . BlueandGold.com has the keys you need to know to be prepared for tonight's primetime showdown.

LB Dax Hollifield (#4) - A former U.S. Army All-American, Hollifield leads the team with 4.5 TFLs and is tied for the team lead with 3 sacks. Recorded three tackles as a freshman in Notre Dame's 45-23 win at Lane Stadium in 2018. Grabbed his first career interception in the game vs. Notre Dame in 2019. A four-star recruit in the class of 2018.

LB Alan Tisdale (#34) - The redshirt sophomore leads the team with 33 tackles (16 solo, 1.5 TFL). Averaging 8.4 tackles per game, tied for 7th in the ACC. Recorded 4 tackles against Notre Dame in 2019. A four-star recruit in the class of 2018.

DB Jermaine Waller (#2) - Tied for the ACC lead and third in the FBS with three interceptions. Started the season with an interception in each of the first three games. A three-star recruit in the class of 2018.

WR Tre Turner (#11) - Four year starter leads the team with 16 receptions and 250 yards. In the Hokies' last game, caught six passes for 102 yards versus Richmond, his third career 100 yard game. Caught two passes in both contests vs. Notre Dame (2018, 2019). Four-star prospect in the class of 2018, ranked the No. 157 recruit nationally.

QB Braxton Burmeister (#3)- An Oregon transfer, has never lost as a starter in Lane Stadium (5-0). Known for his running speed, he is tied for second on the team with 144 rushing yards. Has completed 61.4% of his passes, 5 TDs, and 1 INT. Ranked the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2017, and No. 187 prospect overall.