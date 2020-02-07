Cleveland LB Raves About Notre Dame Visit
Cleveland (Ohio) St. Ignatius' Aidan Hubbard is a steady-rising linebacker in the 2021 class. Hubbard earned his first offer back in November from Toledo, and the likes of Duke, Liberty, Minnesota, Purdue and Virginia have extended scholarships to him as well.
The 6-4, 225-pounder visited Notre Dame last November, and the Irish hosted him on campus once again for junior day last Saturday.
"The visit was awesome," Hubbard said. "We went through all the facilities and learned every single thing about the program. I enjoyed learning new things about Notre Dame.
"The facilities are world class but at the same time are unique to Notre Dame. All of their buildings have a similar look and are all extremely impressive."
Hubbard spent time chatting with Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea and defensive graduate assistant Nick Lezynski during the visit.
"They’re both great guys who are very knowledgeable about football," Hubbard said.
Hubbard's recruiting stock will continue rise, and with that, an offer from the Fighting Irish could eventually come.
"They told me to be patient with them as far as an offer goes, but I think I stand pretty well with them," Hubbard said of Notre Dame. "I don’t think they are recruiting many linebackers in my class, so I’m going to wait it out and see what happens."
Hubbard hopes to get out and see some of the schools that have offered him.
"Recruiting is starting to slow down now with the dead period, but in the spring, I hope to visit some of the schools I hold offers from like Duke, Virginia, Minnesota, and Purdue," Hubbard said.
