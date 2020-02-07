Cleveland (Ohio) St. Ignatius' Aidan Hubbard is a steady-rising linebacker in the 2021 class. Hubbard earned his first offer back in November from Toledo, and the likes of Duke, Liberty, Minnesota, Purdue and Virginia have extended scholarships to him as well. The 6-4, 225-pounder visited Notre Dame last November, and the Irish hosted him on campus once again for junior day last Saturday.

Notre Dame is keeping an eye on three-star linebacker Aidan Hubbard.

"The visit was awesome," Hubbard said. "We went through all the facilities and learned every single thing about the program. I enjoyed learning new things about Notre Dame.

"The facilities are world class but at the same time are unique to Notre Dame. All of their buildings have a similar look and are all extremely impressive." Hubbard spent time chatting with Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea and defensive graduate assistant Nick Lezynski during the visit. "They’re both great guys who are very knowledgeable about football," Hubbard said.