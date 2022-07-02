Class Prediction: Forecasting Notre Dame's 2023 class in July
The first sustainable threats to Notre Dame's race for the No. 1 spot in the 2023 class emerged in June. Both Texas and Ohio State took turns in the top spot after Notre Dame and Texas Tech were pr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news