Class In Session: Year Two For Tommy Rees Starts With Offseason Of Studying

Tommy Rees graduated from Notre Dame in 2013, and to the best of everyone’s knowledge, hasn’t taken a formal class since. He tried his luck as an NFL quarterback in his first post-grad year before hopping into coaching, which as it turns out, was more accommodating to his skills than a professional career throwing footballs. That path led him to his alma mater after just two seasons and a 2020 promotion to offensive coordinator at 27 years old.

The entire time, though, he kept learning and studying, even if he had to be his own professor. In many ways, this year’s class is as intense and time-consuming as any from his college days.

“Look, I don’t have a family,” Rees said in April. “I don’t have many obligations besides this job. I’m fortunate in that I can pour a lot of time into studying the game of football. I’ve been around the game my entire life. It’s something I’m extremely passionate about, something I love to do.

“As you study different people and what they’re doing, how people are creating opportunities, the creativity and ideas start to flow.”