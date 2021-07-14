Class In Session: Year Two For Tommy Rees Starts With Offseason Of Studying
Editor's note: A version of this story ran in the Blue & Gold Illustrated 2021 Football Preview. Purchase the magazine here.
Tommy Rees graduated from Notre Dame in 2013, and to the best of everyone’s knowledge, hasn’t taken a formal class since. He tried his luck as an NFL quarterback in his first post-grad year before hopping into coaching, which as it turns out, was more accommodating to his skills than a professional career throwing footballs. That path led him to his alma mater after just two seasons and a 2020 promotion to offensive coordinator at 27 years old.
The entire time, though, he kept learning and studying, even if he had to be his own professor. In many ways, this year’s class is as intense and time-consuming as any from his college days.
“Look, I don’t have a family,” Rees said in April. “I don’t have many obligations besides this job. I’m fortunate in that I can pour a lot of time into studying the game of football. I’ve been around the game my entire life. It’s something I’m extremely passionate about, something I love to do.
“As you study different people and what they’re doing, how people are creating opportunities, the creativity and ideas start to flow.”
Rees understands Notre Dame’s offense needs adapting and changing even after a statistically successful debut season calling the plays. The Irish’s attack was a hammer in search of a nail for three months, bulldozing past opponents with a run-heavy approach that chewed clock and gave an offensive line with three Associated Press All-Americans a platform to excel.
All told, the offense helped Notre Dame start the year 10-0 and finish 34th nationally in yards per play (6.21). Under Rees’ direction, the Irish were 26th in yards per game (448.5) and eighth in third-down conversion rate (49.1 percent) — both Brian Kelly era highs. It was functional until hitting a postseason pothole. That blown tire has stuck in fans’ craws. It’s why, in hindsight, a successful season on the aggregate seem to draw equal levels of contempt and approval.
