The 2018 Notre Dame defense features a unique combination. It has a young, first-time defensive coordinator in Clark Lea, yet also perhaps the most veteran unit in the country with 10 returning starters. That’s not even including nine of the top 11 reserves as well, plus Navy transfer and safety Alohi Gilman, who starred for the Midshipmen as a freshman in 2016.

Furthermore, the fact that Lea was the linebackers coach for this defense that finished 20th in the Fremeau Efficiency Index last season, and is building on the system implemented by predecessor Mike Elko in 2017, adds to the veteran feel.

At the same time, Lea does not want this defense to get too far ahead of itself, or himself, this spring by becoming “scheme happy.”

“We have a lot of defense in right now,” said Lea following the fourth day of spring drills (second in pads) this Thursday. “I don’t know if that’s necessarily how I want to function as a coordinator. But I also want to have a big menu so that I can start identifying calls that I’m comfortable with, or I like, or to understand how [the players] function situationally.

“That’s the first step in my evolution as a play-caller. It’s not like you step into it without any perspective.”

With so much experience returning, Lea also is more into continuing to promote the culture of accountability with individual ownership among the players.

“Where we are now compared to a year ago, guys are coaching themselves individually to raise their level every day,” Lea said. “Our effort as a unit, our effort from the start of practice to the finish, is cleaning up, because everyone’s responsible for themselves.

“Where we need to take another step now is creating a dialogue amongst the players. That’s not to say they’re out here yelling and screaming at each other. It’s the opposite. It’s constant encouragement and the constant lifting up and keeping long-term goals out front. Those conversations need to go on between them.

“We’ve gotten to a point now where we know these guys are driven, we know what they want to accomplish, they’re pushing toward that. I think as long as we communicate clearly what the vision is for them, they’re pulling the same direction. The next step for us is just to have that peer to peer communication. I’ve started to see that the last two days and that’s really been exciting.”

Three top storylines through the first four practices include:





1. Lea’s personality is more of a cerebral nature in how he teaches, but intensity is not lacking.

The 2004 Vanderbilt graduate actually was a fullback and baseball player at the collegiate level, but he always had a more natural appeal toward fundamentally-sound, blue-collar defense on the gridiron.

“The things that excite me about football are modeled on defense: the toughness, the back against the wall, you’re in a dogfight… I’m not as much a flashy player guy,” Lea said.

Many fans often like to hear about a ferocious, fire-and-brimstone figure on that side of the ball, but that is not Lea's personality.

“The coaching that I responded to most was not having them be browbeaten or having something shoved down my throat,” Lea said. “It was being presented with how this is going to make you a better player. I think when you do that you create buy-in to it. You want the execution of the drill to be in a way that they know exactly how it’s going to affect them on the field. When they do that, their attention, their focus, their execution of the drill is higher.

“I try to coach these guys in a way that’s respectful. They’re intelligent … and I know how desperately they want to be good. So let me not just drill the drill, let me show and explain how this drill will affect them in the game.”

That’s not to say he doesn’t bring his own intensity. Not too far removed from his own playing days, Lea makes a habit of sprinting with the team between drills and communicate with every level of the defense.

“Coach Lea is a pretty athletic guy,” said junior cornerback Julian Love. “He’s not just going to stand on the sideline and kind of direct from the sideline. When you’re approaching him, he’ll run over to you and he’ll really be personal with you and deliver his messages … He’s very deliberate in what he says and guys really take to that. Everything that comes out of his mouth, guys are going to listen. He’s really concise.”

“If I’m going to ask a player to do something, I want to be able to demonstrate it,” said Lea of his own sprints throughout a practice. “We ask so much of these guys, for me to keep a high tempo, high energy level through the course of a practice, I think, is imperative.

“Anything we ask the players to do, we want to set the tone. We want to create a level of competition in everything.”

One-on-one meetings with defensemen also are vital.

“I don’t want a bunch of robots, but I want guys to understand what we’re going to be about and how we’re going to do things,” Lea said.

“It’s not about micromanaging a player; it’s kind of stepping back and observing how they function in a competitive environment. Once you kind of have a feel for that, you then say here’s what I see, here’s how I want this to change subtly — and then the way you communicate too.

“It’s amazing the barriers you can break down when you build a trust, and that’s just through a consistent approach.”





2. The linebacker position group coached by Lea likely has the most development to undergo.

With fifth-year captain Drue Tranquill at Buck and senior Te’von Coney at Mike, Lea welcomes back one of the more productive duos in the country. However, even Tranquill is adjusting after moving from rover, while, Coney must become more of an every-down player, particularly against the pass.

“I need to coach him better in coverage, and he is a very capable coverage player,” Lea said of Coney. “I’m excited for him to grow in that way.”

Tranquill was an archetype rover. With potential successor in senior Asmar Bilal, there might be some changes if he can’t be an every-down player.

“He’s got a lot of meaningful repetitions built up,” Lea said of Bilal. “We’re bringing along young players at that position as well … They just need time because this is all new to them and they’re growing into it. I would say that position can change [rotationally or in nickel coverage] based off what we’re seeing from the offense.”

At Mike and Buck last year, Lea had the luxury of rotating three players — Coney plus then senior captains Nyles Morgan and Greer Martini. Junior Jonathan Jones (5-11 ½, 212) will try to vie for such a role with Coney and Tranquill this year. Three early entrants in the freshman class — Matthew Bauer (6-2, ¾, 216), Jack Lamb (6-3 ¾, 216) and Ovie Oghoufo (6-3, 217) — provide much-needed height at the position but have a huge learning curve and more physical development ahead.

“Right off the bat you see a length difference, so you get excited about that,” said Lea of the freshmen. “All three of those guys are tall, long. They can do the drill work and they’re learning the defense.”





3. Dealing with the big-picture perspective has been Lea’s main adjustment in his new role.

The linebacker corps blossomed appreciably under Lea last season, but now he has to assimilate the entire defense into one on-the-same-page structure.

“When you’re preparing a position group, you can see things out of a straw,” Lea said. “You can focus on just the little details that you need for the group to have success. In this role, you’re overseeing a lot more. I want to make sure the defense practices in a manner Coach [Brian] Kelly likes, that he wants. I need to communicate to the players in that respect, or to the coaches in that respect.”

In good friend and mentor Elko, Lea said he developed a model to follow.

“He prepared me,” Lea said. “We were constantly addressing the dilemmas of playing defense in the modern era. These aren’t easy solutions and I think a good coordinator doesn’t come in and say, ‘This is how we’re doing it, and that’s it!’ Just like any healthy, functioning organization, you’re looking to pull and draw ideas and opinions from all areas.

“The number of conversations Mike and I had. we’d hash something out that we were struggling with. The thing I think he did really well was it was never okay to him to not have an answer.”

To Lea, the spring overall is not necessarily about “beating the offense,” but finding what works best individually and collectively for the entire defensive operation to better prepare for the 2018 campaign.

“If you’re looking at something and you see the dilemma that a player’s in and you’re not addressing it, then you’re not coaching the players to the highest level,” Lea said.

“That was one thing that I always loved about [Elko]. We never just did what we did. It was always, ‘Is what we’re doing putting our players in a position to be successful, and if it’s not, how do we adjust it subtly to ensure that it does?’ ”