Merry Christmas to our Blue & Gold Illustrated family!

2018 has been quite a year for Notre Dame, and since last Christmas it seems that everything has gone right for the Fighting Irish program. It began with a Citrus Bowl victory over LSU, was followed by the decision of Jerry Tillery, Te’von Coney and Drue Tranquill to return to college, and then in February the staff hauled in one of the best recruiting classes in the country.

Notre Dame has won all 13 games it played in 2018, but the Irish do have one more game to go.

Despite the success over the last year there is still plenty to wish for on Christmas if you are a Notre Dame fan. Here is my Christmas Wish List for Notre Dame fans.

1. Beat Clemson: I mean, what would be a better way to end 2018 for Notre Dame and its fans than for the Irish to beat Clemson in the Cotton Bowl, which would advance the team to the national title game?

This victory would do a lot of Notre Dame. Not only would it give the Irish its second chance to play for a title in the last seven seasons, it would give Brian Kelly his first win against a team viewed as a legitimate powerhouse. Notre Dame has won games against outstanding programs like Stanford, Oklahoma, USC, Michigan State and Michigan, but it has never beaten a team considered at the very top of the game, which is where Alabama and Clemson have been the last four seasons.

Notre Dame beating Clemson would give it validity as an emerging national power for what it is doing on the field right now, not for what it did in the 20th century.

2. Saying No To The NFL: When I talked to sources around the Notre Dame program during this past offseason there was excitement about what this team could be in 2018, but the excitement really grew when the conversation turned to the 2019 season. Notre Dame clearly arrived a year ahead of schedule, which can be good and bad.

Notre Dame’s schedule is brutal in 2019, with the Irish set to play road games against Georgia, Michigan and Stanford to go along with home games against USC, Virginia Tech and Boston College. If everyone with eligibility returns the Irish have a chance to handle that schedule. At times when a team makes a surprising run the result can be players cashing and leaving for the NFL.

We saw that in 2016 when Washington saw several underclassmen make the surprising decision to leave after their surprising playoff run. Notre Dame has a number of players facing similar decisions: Julian Love, Julian Okwara, Miles Boykin, Khalid Kareem and Chase Claypool. If all five of those players decide to return next season Notre Dame will have a squad capable of making another legitimate run for a playoff berth.

3. Staff Remains Intact: The staff Brian Kelly put together following the 2016 season has played a significant role in the team’s quick rise. If Kelly can get the staff – which includes strength coach Matt Balis – to remain intact the Irish will get the continuity from a coaching standpoint that was crucial to Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney’s success at building elite programs.

4. Patience From The Freshmen: It seems a daily occurrence that a talented freshman that didn’t get the playing time he expected in year one makes a decision to transfer somewhere else. So far Notre Dame hasn’t suffered from this, and hopefully that remains the case.

Notre Dame landed an outstanding recruiting class in 2018, but we didn’t see that class make the on-field impact that its talent would otherwise dictate. Notre Dame returned a veteran squad in 2018, and that kept the talented freshman class from really making a splash.

That doesn’t mean the class isn’t loaded with future stars, and I believe the class does have a number of future standouts. If the current group of freshmen stay patient, keep working, keep pushing the veterans and stay together we will be talking about that class serving as the foundation for future Notre Dame playoff runs.

5. Strong Finish To The 2019 Class: Notre Dame signed 21 scholarship players in December, but the staff hopes to add two more players to the class when we get to the February signing day.

Four-star defensive end Isaiah Foskey is the difference between Notre Dame having a borderline Top 10 class, which it has right now, and Notre Dame putting together back-to-back elite hauls for the first time in Kelly’s tenure. Right now a third end, one with impact talent, is really all that is missing from the class, and Foskey is that kind of player in my view.

Notre Dame is also still making a push for four-star linebacker Asa Turner. This is an interesting recruitment, because Turner isn’t really a need considering Notre Dame has landed eight linebackers in the 2018 and 2019 classes, but the staff pushing so hard for him speaks volumes in regards to just how much the Irish staff likes Turner.

He isn’t a need from a numbers standpoint, but his talent and fit in the Notre Dame defense are game changing, and that is why Notre Dame continues to make him a priority in the 2019 class.

If Notre Dame can land Foskey this class will be a truly outstanding, if it lands both Foskey and Turner I would argue that Notre Dame’s two-year defensive haul is as good as any team in the country.

6. Elite Offensive Haul In 2020: Don’t get me wrong, Notre Dame has recruited the offensive side of the ball well the last two seasons. Its wide receiver and tight end class from 2018 was elite, and its offensive line haul in 2019 is also one of the nation’s best. Notre Dame also landed a player I graded as a five-star quarterback (Phil Jurkovec), three talented running backs in the two classes and the offensive line depth is really good.

But there is a gap between the raw tools of the defensive signees the last two seasons and the defensive players. The 2018 offensive haul at the skill positions is on that level, but the same can’t be said for the 2019 haul. It’s a good group, no question, but Notre Dame must follow it up with an elite haul.

Offensive coordinator Chip Long has Notre Dame off to a hot start, landing a trio of four-star recruits in QB Drew Pyne and tight ends Michael Mayer and Kevin Bauman. He and the rest of the staff are after a number of difference makers at the skill positions, and the offensive line has a chance to be outstanding once again.

If Long and the offensive staff can bring in another strong group of skill players and another strong line class it will have a chance to start putting an offense on the field that can not only do what it needs to win – which it has done the last two years – but it will have a chance to develop into a truly elite unit.