There’s a questionnaire on UND.com published in February 2003 titled “20 Questions With Chris Quinn.” It’s from the second half of the former Notre Dame point guard’s freshman year.

One of the questions he was asked prompted his plans for life after college basketball. For a 19-year-old college basketball player, his answer was cliche but also predictive.

“To continue playing basketball somewhere, but if not that then I hope to be coaching basketball on some level,” Quinn responded 18 years ago.

After playing a reserve role in 2002-03, he started 82 games over the course of his final three seasons with the Fighting Irish. This included a sterling senior year in which he averaged 17.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game on his way to First-Team All-Big East honors.

After graduating in 2006, Quinn went undrafted in the NBA Draft and signed a partially guaranteed contract with the Miami Heat, the reigning champions at the time.