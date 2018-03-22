After four practices (two in pads) through the Thursday, March 22 session, second-year offensive coordinator Chip Long is not going to make any definitive assessments about individual personnel.

“I start really evaluating around eighth, ninth day when guys are sore and tired,” said Long, keeping in mind that spring break went from March 9-18. “It’s easy to go when you’re fresh right now. I really want to see when the grind starts to hit, see who’s elevating their game and who’s falling to the wayside.

“I just want to get a really good evaluation on the young guys so I know what I have and don’t have going into fall camp, and I can start moving those pieces around. I want to see guys play tough, play physical, see if they’re tougher than they were last year, see if they’re making that growth.

“And then we’ve got to make some changes to try to figure out ways to get them tougher in the summer where they can play at a high level all the time.”

While the defense returns 10 of 11 starters from last season — plus nine of the top 11 reserves — the offense is in more of a recalibrating mode with personnel. It loses two potential first-round offensive linemen on the left side in Mike McGlinchey and Quenton Nelson, top rusher Josh Adams, top wideout Equanimeous St. Brown and the most consistent all-around tight end in Durham Smythe.

Incumbent Brandon Wimbush is projected to be the starter at quarterback, but Citrus Bowl hero Ian Book could vie for action as well.

Finally, Long’s position group at tight end is lacking fifth-year senior Nic Weishar and sophomore Brock Wright from full-time work because both are healing from offseason surgery. Nevertheless, the position group should remain a main staple of the offense as it was last year.

Here are some of the storylines so far on offense:





1. Competition across the board is more pronounced

Part of it is there aren’t as many alpha figures for now, other than fifth-year seniors Sam Mustipher and Alex Bars at center and right guard, respectively.

“Last year’s team was special, but this year’s team was probably way more competitive overall as a group I’ve seen in the first four days,” Long said. “Last year it was the O-line that really set the standard. Now, every position has really bought in to playing physical, playing tough and competing every down.

“That’s what I’m most excited about, just the competitive level all 11 guys have out there right now. … You set yourself up for a chance.”

What will not change is the physical identity established last season. That’s not to say the Irish will match the rushing average of 269.5 yards per game posted in 2017 (seventh best nationally and easily the most at Notre Dame since 1996), but more so about perpetuating a mentality.

“We’re a run-play action team, and that’s where it starts — and that’s where it will always start,” Long said. “And then being able to add the rest of the offense into it, make it a tough group to compete with.”





2. Wimbush and Book are making the expected strides — but simulating actual game situations won’t happen this spring.

Both Wimbush and Book are wearing red jerseys that make them off limits to contact.

“They’re so much more comfortable in the offense, they can anticipate things, and guys are making plays for them,” Long said. “When guys are making plays for your quarterback, you’re going to get more confident and believe in yourself a whole lot more.”

Nevertheless, one always must be cautious about fool’s gold in the spring without the actual game contact. Fortunately, Wimbush and Book developed some understanding in clutch game situations last year.

“Right now [in practice], third-down situations, lot of pressure, but you still can’t simulate getting hit — and that’s hard as a young quarterback,” Long said. “Usually you have to take a year to understand how to play when you’re getting hit and things aren’t going well. That’s what’s exciting to see in the growth of both of those guys now.

“... The more you grow and mature, the more you’ll be able to protect yourself a whole lot more. And you understand it’s part of the position, it’s what you have to do to be great.”

The reps themselves this spring have been fairly even, per Long, with sophomore Avery Davis also receiving more of an opportunity to rep as the third quarterback but also working elsewhere in special packages.

“Whoever has the hot hand that day will take more reps with the ones,” Long said. “I like having Brandon go with the twos with all that chaos with those young guys out there and having to be able to operate, and then Ian getting a chance with the twos as well. We mix and match it pretty good.”





3. The offensive line is fairly well set, but matching the best overall alignment will remain fluid most of the spring.

Mustipher and Bars are givens, while Robert Hainsey moving to left tackle is also a natural with his footwork and advanced technical skills. Tommy Kraemer split starting duties with Hainsey last season and could remain at right tackle, or shift to guard if needed.

“I think we’ll have [a fifth starter] established by the end of the spring, and I already have a pretty good idea, but somebody might surprise you,” Long said. “Last year I had a pretty good idea going into fall camp — and then Robert Hainsey made me play him.

“That’s what I told those guys: ‘It’s your job to make me play you.’ If you do that, I’m going to put you on the field somewhere.”

Beyond the top six linemen last year, the Irish staff was a little squeamish about going deeper because the reserves troops either were ultra-green or adjusting to a new position. Another year of progress has somewhat allayed that.

“I feel like we have 10 guys that can play winning football right now,” Long said of the line.

How many can get to championship level is to be determined later.





4. Miles Boykin has been distinguishing himself among the skill athletes.

The senior wideout’s standout Citrus Bowl efforts, highlighted by the dramatic 55-yard catch and run for the game-winning score in the closing minute, carried over into winter conditioning and this spring.

“Miles always has been a good player, he just wasn’t strong,” Long stated. “He’d get thrown around all the time, and now he’s gotten strength in the upper body, lower body, he can get off press [coverage].

“He’s as good at playing the ball in the air as we have right now and really stepped up his game.”

The competition for snaps at running back and the overall receiving corps will play itself out as the spring progresses.





5. Tight end Cole Kmet’s double duty has demonstrated much about his traits.

Notre Dame was in a one-tight-end grouping 90 percent of the time in the two years prior to Long’s arrival. Last year under Long, it was in two tight ends or more 37.3 percent of the time, per BlueandGold.com analyst Bryan Driskell, and that trend could continue.

After totaling only 20 pass receptions in 2015 and 12 in 2016, the tight ends snared 45 last season under Longs tutelage, led by Alizé Mack’s 19. The enigmatic but highly gifted Mack has had a checkered career, including suspension for the Citrus Bowl, but he’s been on the straight and narrow this winter and spring prior to his senior year, or potential “contract year.”

“He’s trying to take care of things off the field,” Long said. “When that last year comes, guys seem to wake up. He’s jumped in full bore, doing a great job in the weight room and just being a great teammate.”

Meanwhile, Kmet is closing out his freshman year by also starring on the mound for the 8-11 Irish baseball team. The southpaw has made eight appearances and in 21 innings (third most on the team) recorded a 2.57 ERA, allowed opponents to bat only .213 against him and earned saves against top-10 ranked foes LSU and Florida State.

“Awesome,” Long replied when asked about Kmet, one of the nation’s premier tight end recruits in 2017. “It’s what I thought he’d be. What’s amazing to me is he’ll come in Sunday around three in the morning from baseball [returning from road trip]— and be the first one at weights at 6:30 a.m.”

To top it all off, Long said Kmet has a grade-point average just better than 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

“I don’t know how he does it, to be honest,” Long said. “I’m sure he’s pretty tired, but he’s done a great job.”