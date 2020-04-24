CHAT: Talking NFL Draft And Notre Dame Prospects
BlueandGold.com staff members Patrick Engel, Mike Singer and Lou Somogyi will be discussing Day 2 of the NFL Draft and reacting to Notre Dame players' draft spots as they're selected, as well as anything else really, live Friday night starting at 6 on our Rockne’s Roundtable forum.
Don’t miss any of the fun! Click here to sign up for a 60-day FREE trial of premium access at BlueandGold.com!
Click here to access the message board thread.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.