CHAT: Talking NFL Draft And Notre Dame Prospects

BlueandGold.com
Staff
BlueandGold.com staff members Patrick Engel, Mike Singer and Lou Somogyi will be discussing Day 2 of the NFL Draft and reacting to Notre Dame players' draft spots as they're selected, as well as anything else really, live Friday night starting at 6 on our Rockne’s Roundtable forum.

Click here to access the message board thread.

