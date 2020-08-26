While the changes in the national rankings get the most headlines and attention from fans, it's the updates in the actual recruit ratings that the Rivals' analysts say is more important. For example, Avon (Ind.) High's Blake Fisher only moved up three spots in the national rankings to the No. 19 prospect in America and even moved down a spot in the offensive tackle rankings, but his recruit rating moved from a 6.0 to 6.1 in this week's Rivals' update. That bump to 6.1 gave Fisher five-star status. The Rivals rating scale spans from 5.2 to 6.1, where a 5.4 is a high two-star rating, a 5.5 is a low three-star, a 5.6 a mid three-star and so on. For more information on the Rivals ranking formula, click here.

Irish linebacker commit Prince Kollie is inching closer to four-star status on Rivals. (Rivals.com)

San Diego (Calif.) Helix Charter quarterback Tyler Buchner fell 34 spots in the national rankings down to No. 80, but his recruit ranking of 5.9 (mid four-star designation) remained unchanged. On Wednesday, Rivals updated recruit ratings for three-star prospects, and the three Irish commitments saw a positive bump. Metairie (La.) Rummel's Logan Diggs moved from 5.6 to 5.7 on the Rivals' scale and improved three spots in the state of Louisiana prospect rankings to No. 10 overall and eight spots in the national running back rankings to No. 21.