Change Of Recruit Rating For Notre Dame Commits
While the changes in the national rankings get the most headlines and attention from fans, it's the updates in the actual recruit ratings that the Rivals' analysts say is more important.
For example, Avon (Ind.) High's Blake Fisher only moved up three spots in the national rankings to the No. 19 prospect in America and even moved down a spot in the offensive tackle rankings, but his recruit rating moved from a 6.0 to 6.1 in this week's Rivals' update.
That bump to 6.1 gave Fisher five-star status. The Rivals rating scale spans from 5.2 to 6.1, where a 5.4 is a high two-star rating, a 5.5 is a low three-star, a 5.6 a mid three-star and so on. For more information on the Rivals ranking formula, click here.
San Diego (Calif.) Helix Charter quarterback Tyler Buchner fell 34 spots in the national rankings down to No. 80, but his recruit ranking of 5.9 (mid four-star designation) remained unchanged.
On Wednesday, Rivals updated recruit ratings for three-star prospects, and the three Irish commitments saw a positive bump.
Metairie (La.) Rummel's Logan Diggs moved from 5.6 to 5.7 on the Rivals' scale and improved three spots in the state of Louisiana prospect rankings to No. 10 overall and eight spots in the national running back rankings to No. 21.
Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett's Prince Kollie saw the same bump to 5.7 and moved up 35 spots in the outside linebacker rankings to No. 22 nationally.
Encino (Calif.) Crespi's Chance Tucker also saw his recruit rating move from 5.6 to 5.7. He was previously unranked in the national cornerback recruit rankings but is now listed at No. 37 in America.
Notre Dame did have a commit move down in the rankings. Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County tight end Cane Berrong debuted as a four-star prospect and No. 178 in the national rankings last year and now ranks as a 5.7 three-star prospect.
Berrong chose Notre Dame over other offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin and many others. Berrong ran a 4.51 laser timed 40 yard dash prior to his junior season.
Notre Dame ranks as the No. 12 class in the 2021 Rivals team recruiting rankings, directly above Georgia, Texas and Oklahoma, respectively.
