 Chain Mail: Assessing Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football’s Path Forward During Three-Week Layoff, COVID-19 Spike
Chain Mail: Assessing Notre Dame’s Path Forward During Three-Week Layoff

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
Three weeks into its season, Notre Dame has a non-football problem to address that trumps any on-field concerns.

The team’s spike in positive COVID-19 cases and players out due to contact tracing reached a point where a game this weekend or next against Wake Forest became untenable. Notre Dame has 23 players out due to COVID-19 protocols, resulting in an awkward three-week layoff (now the best case) between games and a pause of practices. The team’s Monday testing revealed seven new cases.

Where does Notre Dame go from here? What does a realistic return to practice timeline look like? BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel and Lou Somogyi discuss in this edition of Chain Mail.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football head coach Brian Kelly
Three weeks into its season, Notre Dame and head coach Brian Kelly have a non-football problem to address . (Joseph Sisson)

Patrick Engel: This virus really is impossible to dodge for a college football team. Notre Dame warded off any hint of a summer outbreak other teams had and survived the campus’ spike in late August. By all accounts, it handled everything in the preseason well.

And yet, here the Irish are, staring at a three-week layoff no one is viewing purely as rest and a chance to get fresh legs. Something went wrong along the way. We’re not sure what happened or where. At the time of the seven new positives and cancelation, neither was Notre Dame.


St. Joseph County (Ind.) deputy health offer Dr. Mark Fox told WSBT TV in South Bend as of Tuesday night contact tracing still had not determined where the seven players were exposed. It likely came prior to Saturday, he said. The surge is even more confusing when looking at the overall campus numbers, which as of Wednesday show a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 1 percent.

Whatever happened, Notre Dame is staring at a couple weeks without a chunk of its roster. This isn’t going to be three weeks of normal practice.

