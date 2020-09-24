Three weeks into its season, Notre Dame has a non-football problem to address that trumps any on-field concerns.

The team’s spike in positive COVID-19 cases and players out due to contact tracing reached a point where a game this weekend or next against Wake Forest became untenable. Notre Dame has 23 players out due to COVID-19 protocols, resulting in an awkward three-week layoff (now the best case) between games and a pause of practices. The team’s Monday testing revealed seven new cases.

Where does Notre Dame go from here? What does a realistic return to practice timeline look like? BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel and Lou Somogyi discuss in this edition of Chain Mail.