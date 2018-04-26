Fifth-year senior Nick Watkins announced this evening that he plans to leave Notre Dame for his final season.

Watkins was a nine-game starter in 2017, racking up 29 tackles and nine passes defensed. His eight pass break ups and nine passes defensed were second on the team last season, trailing only Julian Love.

Then sophomore Troy Pride Jr. replaced Watkins in the starting lineup for the final four games. Despite Watkins having a strong spring, he was unable to surpass the speedy Pride, who had a breakout spring session.

Watkins would have been a key part of the cornerback rotation in 2018, but the decision to leave gives him an opportunity to become a more full-time starter and to get even more snaps in his final season.

The Dallas, Texas native will graduate from Notre Dame in May and be eligible immediately. Watkins was a four-star recruit and the nation's No. 186 player in the 2014 class.

Love and Pride are set to return, as does senior Shaun Crawford (3 career starts) and junior Donte Vaughn (4 career starts), who was banged up much of last season but was healthy during the spring. Four freshmen cornerbacks will arrive in the fall; Noah Boykin, TaRiq Bracy, D.J. Brown and Joseph Wilkins Jr.