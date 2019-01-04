Notre Dame All-American cornerback Julian Love announced he would be leaving for the NFL following his junior season. Despite not receiving a first-round grade, Love decided it was time for him to head to the next level.

Love took over a starting cornerback spot early in his freshman season, and the talented defender made 45 tackles, broke up three passes and intercepted a pass that season. A year later in 2017, Love broke out and had a dominant season, registering 68 tackles, 20 pass break ups and three interceptions. Two of his picks were returned for touchdowns.

Those 20 break ups and 23 passes defensed were single season records for Notre Dame, and Love broke the all-time record for breakups as a junior while breaking up 16 more passes. Love finished his junior season with 63 tackles, three tackles for loss, he picked off one pass and returned a fumble for a touchdown during Notre Dame's 45-23 win over Virginia Tech.

Love's dominant 2018 season earned him consensus All-American honors, making him the first Irish cornerback since Shane Walton in 2002 to earn All-American honors. Love, Walton and Todd Lyght are the only three Notre Dame corners to earn consensus All-American honors. Lyght did it twice, 1989 and 1990.

Love's 39 break ups set a school record that was previously held by Clarence Ellis (1969-71).