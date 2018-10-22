Notre Dame junior cornerback Julian Love is in the midst of a second straight outstanding and productive season, and he’s starting to get more and more national recognition.

A week after being named to the Associated Press Midseason All-American squad, Love was named one of 14 semi-finalists for the 2018 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award. This is an honor that goes annually to the player voted by The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame as the nation’s best defensive back.

First given out in 1986, the award is named after Jim Thorpe, who played at Carlisle Indian Industrial School from 1907 to 1911. He played in the National Football League, Major League Baseball and competed in the 1912 Olympics.

Love currently ranks fifth nationally with 13 passes defensed (13) and pass break ups (12). This comes a season after he set the Notre Dame single-season record with 23 passes defensed and 20 pass breakups. Despite being just seven games into his junior season, Love has already shattered the Notre Dame school record of 32 set by Clarence Ellis (1969-71).

The junior currently has 27 tackles, 12 pass break ups, one interception and he returned his lone fumble recover for a 42-yard touchdown during Notre Dame’s 45-23 road victory over then 24th-ranked Virginia Tech.

Notre Dame has never had one of its student-athletes win the Jim Thorpe Award.