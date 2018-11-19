The three finalists for the 2018 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award were announced on Monday, and Irish cornerback Julian Love was among the trio left standing for the prestigious award that has recognized the best defensive back in college football since 1986.

Georgia's Deandre Baker and LSU's Greedy Williams round out the finalists.

Through 11 games, Love has 49 tackles to go with 14 pass breakups and one interception. He also has three fumble recoveries.

The winner of the award will be announced live during The Home Depot College Football Awards Show, which will be aired by ESPN on Dec. 6.

Love could become the first Notre Dame defensive back to win the award in program history. He set the all-time record for pass breakups for the Irish and was a mid-season All-American by the Associated Press, ESPN, Sports Illustrated and The Athletic.

Love is the first Notre Dame finalist for the award since 1993 (Bobby Taylor).