Notre Dame had a pair of defenders named preseason All-Americans by NFLDraftScout.com.

Junior cornerback Julian Love was named a second-team All-American and senior linebacker Te'von Coney was named an honorable mention All-American due to receiving at least one first-team vote.

Love set a Notre Dame record with 20 pass break ups and 23 passes defensed a season ago. Both total ranked second nationally in 2017. The Westchester, Ill. native picked off three passes last fall, returning two for touchdowns. His 153 return yards on interceptions was the second best single-season mark in program history.

Coney didn't emerge as a starter until game six, but that didn't keep him from leading the defense in tackles (116) and tackles for loss (13). He racked up 80 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss in his eight starts, finishing the season off with a 17-tackle performance against LSU in the Citrus Bowl.

Notre Dame's 2018 were represented on the list as well.

Stanford had three players chosen, including first-team running back Bryce Love and first-team punter Jake Bailey. Love finished second nationally in rushing yards last fall, racking up 2,118 yards on the ground. Junior guard Nate Herbig was named to the second-team.

Michigan also had three players make the list. Junior linebacker Devin Bush was named to the first-team after making 102 stops and 9.5 tackles for loss a season ago. Bush also had five sacks and eight pass break ups. Defensive end Rashan Gary (12 TFL's, six sacks) and safety Khaleke Hudson (82 tackles, 18 TFL's, 8 sacks, 9 pass break ups) were named to the second-team.

USC senior tight end Tyler Petite (23 receptions, 307 yards, 3 TD's) was named to the second-team while senior safety Marvell Tell (85 tackles, 3 INT's) earned honorable mention honors.

Florida State senior center Alec Eberle was named to the second team.