The postseason accolades for the Notre Dame football team continue to roll in, and this time it is the world wide leader that has put a pair of Irish standouts on their All-American list.

Junior cornerback Julian Love and fifth-year senior center Sam Mustipher were named first-team All-Americans by ESPN.

Love was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, which goes to the nation's top defensive back. He finished the 2018 regular season with 61 tackles and 15 pass break ups. His 15 break ups tied for eighth nationally. Love gave up just one touchdown pass all season, and opponents completed just 44.4 percent of their passes when Love was targeted. Love gave up just 5.3 yards per target on the season.

Mustipher was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, which goes to the nation's top center. The team captain graded out with a 92.5 percent pass blocking grade this season, which led the Irish offense. He gave up just one sack all season. Mustipher led an Irish line that fueled an offense that finished 28th nationally with an average of 456.1 yards per game, including 190.5 on the ground.

Mustipher earning a first-team spot means that Notre Dame has had a first-team All-American along the offensive line in three of the last four seasons. Former Notre Dame star Quenton Nelson was named to the ESPN first-team in 2017 and former standout tackle Ronnie Stanley was named to the first-team by ESPN in 2015.