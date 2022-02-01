CB JoJo Johnson enters transfer portal following freshman season

JoJo Johnson intends to end his Notre Dame football career without having played a game for the Irish. The former three-star cornerback announced Tuesday his intentions to exit Notre Dame through the transfer portal.

Johnson, a freshman in 2021, had his season cut short by a torn ACL in September. Johnson needed season-ending knee surgery before getting a chance to play on Saturdays.

The 5-foot-11, 191-pound Johnson came to Notre Dame from Merrillville (ind.) High. Johnson ditched his verbal commitment to Cincinnati to join the Irish.

Rivals excluded Johnson from its ranking of the top 75 cornerbacks in the 2021 class. He was slated as the No. 13 prospect in Indiana that year.

Notre Dame won't be hurting for numbers at the cornerback position in 2022. What the position does lack is experience behind returning starters Cam Hart and Clarence Lewis. TaRiq Bracy hasn't publicly addressed if he plans to play a fifth season with the Irish.

Behind that trio, Notre Dame has three cornerbacks who redshirted as freshmen in 2021 — Ryan Barnes, Philip Riley and Chance Tucker — and three cornerbacks who signed as part of the 2021 recruiting class — Jaden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison and Jayden Bellamy. Mickey and Bellamy have already enrolled at Notre Dame.