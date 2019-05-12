Notre Dame has 10 commitments in its highly ranked 2020 recruiting class, and the Fighting Irish are looking to take a few defensive backs in the class. However, as things stand right now, Notre Dame does not have a cornerback or safety pledge.

The Irish have sent out several new defensive back offers in recent weeks with one being to Winter Park (Fla.) cornerback Ethan Pouncey, who is the younger brother of former Notre Dame pledge and current Texas receiver Jordan Pouncey.

Blue & Gold Illustrated chatted with Pouncey's high school head coach, Tim Shifflet, to learn about what the 6-foot-2, 160-pounder can offer at the next level on and off the field.

"Ethan is just a natural athlete," Shifflet said. "This will be his third year as a starter for us. He comes from a great bloodline -- his brother is at Texas, his uncle played for the University of Florida. He's one of those long corners that everyone likes to have, rangy type of kid. He goes and gets the football, great ball skills, and he's not afraid to hit you.