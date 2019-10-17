Other than calling on a second half comeback at home to beat Virginia, and not putting USC away in the fourth quarter Saturday in a three-point win, and having a potential game-winning drive come up short in a six-point loss at Georgia, the script for Notre Dame through the first half of this regular season has remained rather routine, maybe even moderately mundane.

“Our guys, regardless of what the situation is,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said, “can adapt and adjust during the game, late in the game, to whatever the situation is and find a way to win.”

Kelly admits that his team remains a work in progress, but the coach celebrated that his players are showing steady progress because they’re putting in the necessary work.