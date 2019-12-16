In the last week, the Notre Dame football beat has been abuzz with the news offensive coordinator Chip Long is out. Its been so all-consuming that the team’s bowl matchup with Iowa State is an afterthought, at least for those outside the Guglielmino Athletics Complex. Whether people are ready to think about it or not, the Fighting Irish will take on the Cyclones in less than two weeks, and one of the more pressing questions is how will Notre Dame handle Iowa State’s pass-heavy offense?

Iowa State ranks as the number nine passing offense in the FBS at 318.3 yards per game, and the Cyclones are 21st in yards per passing attempt. Much of their success through the air this season is due to sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy, who has started every game for Iowa State this season. “It's consistency at the quarterback position,” said Iowa State head coach Matt Cambell. “For the first time since we've been here at Iowa State, we've been able to have the same starter from about the midway point of last year through this entire season.”

Iowa State Offensive Personnel

Through 12 games, Purdy has thrown for 3,760 yards, 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions with a 66.3 completion percentage. He's also mobile enough to extended plays with his legs when he needs to. No quarterback Notre Dame's faced this year comes close number for total passing yards and his completion percentage is second to only USC's Kedon Slovis.

Some of Purdy's passing numbers are because of how frequently his Iowa State throws the ball. According to TeamRankings.com (which does not include games against FCS opponents in its statistics), Iowa State ranks 19th in passing attempts per game at 37.3. Over their three games, that number has been higher at 40.3 pass attempts per game. Iowa State's top two pass catchers are 5-foot-10-inch wide receivers Tarique Milton and Deshaunte Jones. Both are roughly 180 pounds. Jones leads the team in receptions (72) and receiving yards (832), but he's only found his way into the end zone twice this season. Meanwhile, Milton leads the team in yards per reception at 20.9 on 33 catches. But the team's most physically imposing offensive skill player is All-Big 12 tight end Charlie Kolar. At 6-feet-6-inches, 252 pounds, the redshirt sophomore has 48 catches for 672 yards and seven touchdowns. For comparison's sake, in 10 games this season Notre Dame's stud tight end Cole Kmet has 482 yards and six touchdowns.

Notre Dame Passing Defense

The good news for Notre Dame fans is that their team is third in the nation in passing yards allowed per game with 163.7, but the Fighting Irish have not faced very many potent passing offenses. Only five 2019 Notre Dame opponents have a passing offense ranked in the top 75 and just USC (No. 5) is in the top 25. That doesn't mean that Notre Dame doesn't still have a good passing defense, but some of their success likely has to do with the teams the Fighting Irish has played this season. Notre Dame did a good job against USC this season, holding Kedon Slovis to 255 yards and two touchdowns. He did complete 68.6 percent of his 35 passes, but that's still three percentage points lower than his season completion percentage. The Irish were in control for most of the game, but it did get pretty close at the end with Notre Dame squeaking out a 30-27 victory. During the game, the Irish used a three-man front on first and second down, opting to have an extra safety on the field and just one defensive tackle. Could Notre Dame deploy the same strategy against a team that throws the ball almost as frequently in Iowa State? The major difference between USC and Iowa State is how talented the offensive skill players are. There's no Michael Pittman or Amon-Ra St. Brown suiting up for the Cyclones. It will be interesting to see what Clark Lea draws up for the Cyclones because, as he's shown throughout the season, he's willing to change his entire defensive scheme against a prolific passing team.

Passing Offenses Notre Dame has Played this Season