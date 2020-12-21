Head coach Brian Kelly’s group already defeated a No. 1-ranked team earlier this season when it toppled Clemson 47-40 in double-overtime on Nov. 7. The Tigers avenged that defeat last Saturday with a 34-10 victory in the ACC Championship to move up to No. 2 in the CFP rankings and will play No. 3 Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl, the other semifinal on New Year’s Day.

With No. 4 Notre Dame’s (10-1) matchup versus No. 1 Alabama (11-0) in the College Football Playoff this Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl — to be held in Arlington, Texas — the Fighting Irish are in a rare position as a potential “two-timer.”

It occurred quite recently. On Nov. 11, 2017, Auburn toppled No. 1-ranked Georgia, 40-17. Two weeks later the Tigers defeated No. 1 Alabama 26-14 to put themselves in position to make the College Football Playoff despite having two defeats.

Has any school defeated a No. 1-ranked team twice in the same college football season?

However, in the SEC Championship following that upset of Alabama, Auburn ran out of gas in the rematch with Georgia in a 28-7 defeat, and eventually finished with a 10-4 ledger (Alabama went on to defeat Georgia in overtime for the national title).

There is a caveat: When Auburn defeated Georgia in the first meeting that year, the Bulldogs were No. 2 in the Associated Press poll, whereas it was No. 1 in the CFP (the only poll that matters).

The closest Notre Dame came to defeating two No. 1 teams in the same year was when it won its most recent national title in 1988.

On Oct. 15 of that year, the Irish vanquished No. 1 and reigning national champ Miami, 31-30, snapping the Hurricanes’ 36-game winning streak in the regular season (the same 36-game regular season streak Clemson had this year before falling to Notre Dame).

Then in the regular-season finale on Nov. 26, head coach Lou Holtz’s top-ranked troops won at 10-0 and No. 2 USC (27-10). Finally, the championship campaign was capped with a 34-21 conquest of 11-0 and No. 3 West Virginia in the Fiesta Bowl.

That unit became only the second Notre Dame team ever to defeat four teams that finished in the AP top 10: No. 2 Miami, No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 West Virginia and No. 7 USC.

The other was the 1943 national champs under Frank Leahy, which conquered the foes that finished No. 2 (Iowa Pre-Flight, a World War II semi-pro outfit), No. 3 (Michigan) and No. 4 (Navy). Furthermore, it defeated No. 9 (Northwestern), No. 11 (Army) and No. 13 (Georgia Tech) during a 10-game schedule.

Following that 1988 national championship season, the Irish continued to face quite the gauntlet:

• In 1989, Michigan was the preseason No. 1 pick in the AP, but by the time it faced Notre Dame on Sept. 16 it was No. 2 (behind the Irish). Notre Dame won that game — and later defeated 11-0 and No. 1 Colorado in the Orange Bowl (21-6) to finish No. 2.

• In 1990, Notre Dame was victorious over No. 4 Michigan in the opener, No. 2 Miami the next month and lost to No. 1 Colorado this time in the Orange Bowl (10-9).

In addition to the aforementioned amazing 1943 schedule, here are a few other occasions where Notre Dame almost played No. 1 twice in one season:

• On Nov. 6 1982 under Gerry Faust, Notre Dame upset No. 1 Pitt (31-16), who had Dan Marino at quarterback. The following week it hosted No. 5 Penn State — who would go on win the national title that season.

• In 1969 under Ara Parseghian, the Irish tied No. 3 USC (14-14) and lost to No. 1 Texas in the closing minute of the Cotton Bowl (21-17). The Longhorns and Trojans finished 1-2.

• The previous year, Notre Dame hosted and lost to AP No. 1 Purdue (37-22), but finished the regular season by tying No. 2 USC (21-21).

• In November 1952, Notre Dame closed the year with a win over No. 4 Oklahoma (27-21), a loss the next week to No. 1 Michigan State (21-3) and a defeat of No. 2 USC two weeks later (9-0).