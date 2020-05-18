Can Notre Dame Pluck Four-Star WR Out Of Oklahoma?
In its first batch of rankings for the 2022 class, Rivals rated Edmond (Okla.) Sante Fe’s Talyn Shettron as one of nine four-star wide receivers in the nation.
Shettron holds 11 scholarship offers, including Baylor, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. It is early in the recruiting process for the rising junior playmaker, and he is taking it all in.
“I love it; I think it’s fun,” Shettron said. “It hasn’t been a burden. I’m just enjoying it right now.”
The 6-3, 180-pounder is excited about all of his scholarship offers and noted that he is especially fired up about Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
Obviously, Notre Dame is different than the Oklahoma schools, especially in terms of distance from home. But that didn’t stop Shettron from visiting Notre Dame last November for the Boston College game. At that point, he did not hold an offer from the Fighting Irish.
“Everything was great,” he said of his visit.”The facilities were really nice. The lounge they had for the recruits was pretty cool. I really liked the historic things about it, like Touchdown Jesus.”
It wasn’t until February when Notre Dame dished out the good news to Shettron.
“I talked to Coach [Del] Alexander [during the visit] and that relationship grew,” Shettron noted. “He ended up offering me over the phone. I was a little surprised that they offered.
“He was talking about how I could fit in their offense and impact their college.”
For Shettron to land an offer from Notre Dame as a sophomore means that not only is he a talented football player, but also a great student in the [now virtual] classroom.
“Academics is very important to me,” he said. “My parents really stress the importance of that to me. My favorite subjects are chemistry and U.S. history.”
With Oklahoma being an in-state program that has done a great job sending receivers to the next level, they will be a tough team to beat in Shettron’s recruitment.
“I have a great relationship with Coach Riley, Coach Gundy and Coach Simmons,” he said. “I talk to them about once every week. I call them and the relationship has been growing. One thing that excites me is how Coach Simmons is able transform receivers like CeeDee Lamb into top-tier NFL prospects.”
When recruiting visits open up again, Shettron noted that he would like to get to Notre Dame, SMU and some other schools.
