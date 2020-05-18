In its first batch of rankings for the 2022 class, Rivals rated Edmond (Okla.) Sante Fe’s Talyn Shettron as one of nine four-star wide receivers in the nation. Shettron holds 11 scholarship offers, including Baylor, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. It is early in the recruiting process for the rising junior playmaker, and he is taking it all in. “I love it; I think it’s fun,” Shettron said. “It hasn’t been a burden. I’m just enjoying it right now.”

Four-star Oklahoma wide receiver Talyn Shettron is intrigued with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. (Rivals.com)

The 6-3, 180-pounder is excited about all of his scholarship offers and noted that he is especially fired up about Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

Obviously, Notre Dame is different than the Oklahoma schools, especially in terms of distance from home. But that didn’t stop Shettron from visiting Notre Dame last November for the Boston College game. At that point, he did not hold an offer from the Fighting Irish. “Everything was great,” he said of his visit.”The facilities were really nice. The lounge they had for the recruits was pretty cool. I really liked the historic things about it, like Touchdown Jesus.” It wasn’t until February when Notre Dame dished out the good news to Shettron. “I talked to Coach [Del] Alexander [during the visit] and that relationship grew,” Shettron noted. “He ended up offering me over the phone. I was a little surprised that they offered. “He was talking about how I could fit in their offense and impact their college.”