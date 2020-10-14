Notre Dame fans are loving the production from Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree to start the 2020 season, as the two young running backs are racking up big numbers, including both going for over 100 rushing yards against Florida State last Saturday.

The Irish faithful want to see running backs coach Lance Taylor and Co. land another stud ball carrier in the 2022 class, and the staff is in the running for several.

The first running back offer for Notre Dame in the 2022 cycle came last fall when Mifflin (Pa.) Governor Mifflin Senior’s Nicholas Singleton visited campus and received the scholarship while in head coach Brian Kelly’s office.