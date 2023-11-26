In a season that persists with a vibe of what might have been, the Notre Dame football team continues to climb toward where it started the season — at No. 13 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25.

Saturday’s 56-23 bullying of Stanford — that is, once the Irish stopped picking on themselves with miscues — nudged Notre Dame (9-3) up one more spot to No. 16 in both the AP and Coaches polls released on Sunday. The Irish are one spot outside the FWAA-NFF Super 16 poll, technically at 17th.

They’ll sit out next weekend’s conference championship slate, then find out their final rankings in those three polls and the College Football Playoff rankings next Sunday, as well as their bowl assignment.