The forecast for Notre Dame's football game at Stanford this Saturday afternoon calls for rain — but for the Fighting Irish it's more about ending a drought. While facing a 4-7 Stanford team that is reeling with a three-game losing streak might not appear to be an alluring matchup, Notre Dame can achieve a unique distinction this weekend with a victory. Notre Dame has met Stanford and USC on an annual basis since 1997, with trips to Stanford in odd-numbered years and to USC in the even-numbered ones. In that time, the Fighting Irish have never had back-to-back years where it won in the state of California (although it did win twice there during the 3-9 season when it was victorious at UCLA and Stanford). This year that 21-year drought has an excellent opportunity to finally be snapped.

Running back Tony Jones Jr. and the Irish won 24-17 at USC last year, and will now try to make it two in a row in California for the first time ever in season finales. (Bill Panzica)

Notre Dame capped its 12-0 regular season in 2018 by defeating a sub-.500 USC team (24-17), and this year Stanford also is going to finish under .500 for the first time since 2008. The Cardinal will enter the contest as a 16.5-point underdog. The Fighting Irish did have success at Stanford while winning there in 2003, 2005 — and even in 2007 when it was 2-9 heading into that game. But during that same decade Notre Dame repeatedly was crushed at USC by an average of 29 points in the four meetings from 2002-08. Then when the Irish finally reversed the course at the Los Angeles Coliseum with victories under head coach Brian Kelly in 2010, 2012 and 2018, it is Stanford who has won five straight at home versus Notre Dame from 2009-17. Despite the lack of back-to-back success in California, it remains an important element to maintain a presence in the state for recruiting purposes.