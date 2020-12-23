Following some difficult moments in recent weeks and two straight losses, Notre Dame needed to beat somebody. Bellarmine, a program in its first Division I season, provided a nice path. Notre Dame stumbled down it at first before gaining its balance and keeping a safe distance the rest of the way to notch an 81-70 victory. The Irish are 3-4 overall and 0-1 in the ACC, and have a week off before they host No. 16 Virginia on Dec. 30. Here are some numbers from the game. BOX SCORE

Junior guard Dane Goodwin tied a career high with 27 points in Notre Dame’s win over Bellarmine. (ACC)

27: Points for guard Dane Goodwin, which tied a career high. He did much of his damage inside the arc, going 8 of 9 on two-pointers and 11 of 11 from the foul line. The 11 free throw attempts match his total from the first six games of the year. 20: Each team’s number of three-point attempts. Bellarmine made 11. Notre Dame made eight. The Irish primarily played zone defense and allowed 1.11 points per possession. 61: Possessions for Notre Dame, a Virginia-like slow pace. Bellarmine had 63. 0: Bellarmine offensive rebounds. The Knights missed 27 shots and corralled none of them. The lack of second chances was less costly, considering they shot 50 percent. Meanwhile, Notre Dame grabbed six of its 17 misses. As a raw number, six offensive rebounds is low. As a percentage of available offensive rebounds (35.3), it’s great and what you’d expect against a low-major opponent.