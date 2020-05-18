Notre Dame has set or matched its single-season sack record under Brian Kelly the last two years.

The 2018 team registered 34 sacks, one more than the previous high of 33 set in 2012. A year ago, the Fighting Irish hit 34 once again.

Now, though, edge rushers Julian Okwara and Khalid Kareem are in the NFL after starting the last two seasons and combining for 23 sacks, leaving Notre Dame to deal with more turnover than last offseason. Still, it matched its 2018 total even after losing Jerry Tillery, who tied for the team lead with 8.0 sacks in 2018 and became a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.