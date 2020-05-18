News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-18 11:56:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Buy Or Sell: Will Notre Dame Match Or Surpass Its 34 Sacks From 2019?

Patrick Engel & Lou Somogyi
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Notre Dame has set or matched its single-season sack record under Brian Kelly the last two years.

The 2018 team registered 34 sacks, one more than the previous high of 33 set in 2012. A year ago, the Fighting Irish hit 34 once again.

Now, though, edge rushers Julian Okwara and Khalid Kareem are in the NFL after starting the last two seasons and combining for 23 sacks, leaving Notre Dame to deal with more turnover than last offseason. Still, it matched its 2018 total even after losing Jerry Tillery, who tied for the team lead with 8.0 sacks in 2018 and became a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Notre Dame fifth-year senior defensive end Ade Ogundeji in the Camping World Bowl versus Iowa State in December
Fifth-year senior defensive end Ade Ogundeji will be counted on to provide steady pressure as a starter this year. (James Gilbert)

Can the Irish reach or eclipse the 34-sack mark without Okwara and Kareem and with some experienced and skilled backups taking their spots (also assuming a 12-game season)? BlueandGold.com’s Lou Somogyi and Patrick Engel discuss in this week’s Buy Or Sell.

RELATED: Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

Buy: By Patrick Engel

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}