Buy Or Sell: Will Jafar Armstrong Lead Notre Dame In Carries?
Notre Dame’s top three rushers a season ago were a hodge-podge of characters.
Tony Jones Jr., another late-blooming running back in a long recent list of them, moved on to the NFL. Behind him was Ian Book, the quarterback not known for his running ability. Then Braden Lenzy, a slot receiver who had 13 carries all year.
That’s the list of everyone who ran for more than 200 yards. Two of the top six rushers were quarterbacks. It leaves a void at the running back spot, which was hurt by average blocking and a second-half injury to Jones. Notre Dame begins the year with its most glaring lack of clarity residing in the backfield.
Jafar Armstrong is entering his fourth season at Notre Dame as the front-runner for the starting running back role. Can he become the Fighting Irish’s leading rusher in 2020, given the lack of proven options behind him?
BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel and Lou Somogyi explain their views.
Sell: By Patrick Engel
