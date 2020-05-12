Notre Dame’s top three rushers a season ago were a hodge-podge of characters.

Tony Jones Jr., another late-blooming running back in a long recent list of them, moved on to the NFL. Behind him was Ian Book, the quarterback not known for his running ability. Then Braden Lenzy, a slot receiver who had 13 carries all year.

That’s the list of everyone who ran for more than 200 yards. Two of the top six rushers were quarterbacks. It leaves a void at the running back spot, which was hurt by average blocking and a second-half injury to Jones. Notre Dame begins the year with its most glaring lack of clarity residing in the backfield.