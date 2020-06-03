Notre Dame finally decided it could use Trevor Speights.

The former Stanford running back who current Notre Dame running backs coach Lance Taylor originally recruited to play for the Cardinal announced his graduate transfer destination on May 27, picking the Fighting Irish over Rice. He gives an inexperienced Irish position group a veteran presence and a seventh scholarship member.

Speights — a McAllen, Texas, native — played four years at Stanford and ran for 363 yards on 95 carries. He is a former three-star recruit.