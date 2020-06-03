News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-03 08:40:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Buy Or Sell: Trevor Speights Was A Necessary Addition For Notre Dame

Patrick Engel & Lou Somogyi
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Notre Dame finally decided it could use Trevor Speights.

The former Stanford running back who current Notre Dame running backs coach Lance Taylor originally recruited to play for the Cardinal announced his graduate transfer destination on May 27, picking the Fighting Irish over Rice. He gives an inexperienced Irish position group a veteran presence and a seventh scholarship member.

Speights — a McAllen, Texas, native — played four years at Stanford and ran for 363 yards on 95 carries. He is a former three-star recruit.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Former Stanford running back and current Notre Dame graduate transfer Trevor Speights
Speights had 95 carries for 363 yards during his four years at Stanford. (GoStanford.com)

Determining the expectations for a player who was a backup at a Power Five school in Notre Dame’s unproven but crowded backfield is a tricky task with no clear answer. One wonders if the Irish really needed him or another back in the picture. BlueandGold.com’s Lou Somogyi and Patrick Engel discuss the necessity of Speight’s addition and his outlook in this week’s Buy Or Sell.

RELATED: Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

SELL: By Patrick Engel

I won’t call adding Speights unnecessary or harmful. If Notre Dame is comfortable making the space to take him (from what I can estimate, they’re currently at 90 scholarships), then there is little downside.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}