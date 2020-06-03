Buy Or Sell: Trevor Speights Was A Necessary Addition For Notre Dame
Notre Dame finally decided it could use Trevor Speights.
The former Stanford running back who current Notre Dame running backs coach Lance Taylor originally recruited to play for the Cardinal announced his graduate transfer destination on May 27, picking the Fighting Irish over Rice. He gives an inexperienced Irish position group a veteran presence and a seventh scholarship member.
Speights — a McAllen, Texas, native — played four years at Stanford and ran for 363 yards on 95 carries. He is a former three-star recruit.
Determining the expectations for a player who was a backup at a Power Five school in Notre Dame’s unproven but crowded backfield is a tricky task with no clear answer. One wonders if the Irish really needed him or another back in the picture. BlueandGold.com’s Lou Somogyi and Patrick Engel discuss the necessity of Speight’s addition and his outlook in this week’s Buy Or Sell.
SELL: By Patrick Engel
I won’t call adding Speights unnecessary or harmful. If Notre Dame is comfortable making the space to take him (from what I can estimate, they’re currently at 90 scholarships), then there is little downside.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news