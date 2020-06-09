Buy Or Sell: Nick McCloud Will Play The Most Of Notre Dame’s Grad Transfers
In most cases, graduate transfers have one precious year of eligibility left. It is a commodity and a declining asset that most prefer to use in a situation where they can actually play.
And on the other side, a team wouldn’t bring in a graduate transfer with a predisposed idea of having him sit on the bench in obscurity. Notre Dame landed four graduate transfers at its greatest positions of need to be part of the solution in filling those roles.
Isaiah Pryor came over from Ohio State to infuse an unproven safety room an older presence alongside Kyle Hamilton. Bennett Skowronek brings his 110 career catches from Northwestern to inject a proven commodity into an inexperienced receiver room. Former Stanford running back Trevor Speights adds leadership into a young backfield.
Two-year North Carolina State starting cornerback Nick McCloud, though, is an obvious fit at Notre Dame’s boundary corner role. His path to starting there is as clear — if not clearer — as any of the other three graduate transfers’ paths.
Will he end up as the most utilized of Notre Dame’s graduate transfers in 2020? BlueandGold.com’s Lou Somogyi and Patrick Engel discuss in this week’s Buy or Sell.
BUY: By Patrick Engel
I kept thinking of different ways to approach the question, and each time, I landed at the same conclusion. McCloud is set up to play most snaps among the four graduate transfers.
