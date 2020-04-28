Buy Or Sell: Can Notre Dame Produce 10 Picks In A Single Draft By 2025?
Notre Dame has now produced six draft picks for the second consecutive year and the fifth time in Brian Kelly's tenure. It's a benchmark reached by only a few other college football teams and one fitting of the Irish's recent on-field success.
The SEC and its powers, though, ruled the draft once again, particularly at the top. Fifteen of the 32 first-round picks came from the conference. LSU and Alabama combined for 23 draft picks and nine first-round selections. LSU's 14 total selections tied for the most in the common draft era.
Can Notre Dame ever get to that level of talent production, even for a year? Is it realistic in the next five years? BlueandGold.com's Lou Somogyi and Patrick Engel give their take in this week's Buy Or Sell.
Patrick Engel: Sell
I’m making this case with a trend-based outlook. On that, the reality for teams that produce at least 10 draft picks in a given year is this:
They had the right mix of players who leave after their junior year and seniors who stuck around, perhaps even for a fifth year.
Hitting double-digit draft picks in a single year is more about numbers and draft declarations going the right way than it is a talent gap between those teams and ones who produce, say, six to eight selections. (Michigan and Ohio State each produced 10 draft picks last weekend, and recent games between them indicate one’s overall talent is below the other). That high a draft pick count is in part a product of circumstance.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news