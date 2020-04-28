Notre Dame has now produced six draft picks for the second consecutive year and the fifth time in Brian Kelly's tenure. It's a benchmark reached by only a few other college football teams and one fitting of the Irish's recent on-field success.

The SEC and its powers, though, ruled the draft once again, particularly at the top. Fifteen of the 32 first-round picks came from the conference. LSU and Alabama combined for 23 draft picks and nine first-round selections. LSU's 14 total selections tied for the most in the common draft era.

Can Notre Dame ever get to that level of talent production, even for a year? Is it realistic in the next five years? BlueandGold.com's Lou Somogyi and Patrick Engel give their take in this week's Buy Or Sell.