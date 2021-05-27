BURLAGE: Notre Dame Stadium Open For Business

Perhaps the headline on the press release perfectly summed up recent developments: “Welcome Home.” In arguably the best news since the pandemic took hold and put everything on hold for about 15 months — outside of a win over top-ranked Clemson last season — the Notre Dame Athletic Department announced Wednesday that after consultation with its local health department, all 77,622 seats inside of Notre Dame Stadium will be filled for the 2021 football season. “We can’t wait to welcome the Notre Dame family back to campus next season,” University director of athletics Jack Swarbrick celebrated in a written statement. Perhaps more importantly to many, Swarbrick added, “In addition to a full capacity crowd, we are optimistic that conditions will allow us to resume outdoor game-day traditions, such as tailgating, football player walk, Midnight Drummers Circle and Football Fridays at the Eck [the Frank Eck campus baseball stadium].”

And while Swarbrick and other University leaders encourage coronavirus vaccinations for attendees in the release, this story is in no way intended to take or separate sides. This story intended to celebrate how Notre Dame student-athletes handled their pandemic protocols well enough last season to finally reach this point this season, often under their own blind sacrifice. Perfect? Of course not. For reasons impossible to capsulize — carelessness potentially being one of those — Notre Dame put its 2020 season on the brink after two games last September when 39 players were isolated or quarantined. The Wake Forest date was postponed and all football operations suspended for about two weeks. “It has always been an evolving situation,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said upon the suspension of the Sept. 26 game against the Demon Deacons. “We’re learning things daily about how to attack the virus …” And learn they did. A program loaded with smart and responsible young men — complemented by demanding leadership that thrives on personal accountability under Kelly — suggested when spring ball was cancelled that experience and reliable depth were two critical elements to surviving the pandemic predicament. And, returning a three-year starting quarterback, the most experienced offensive line in the country and a bundle of veteran and graduated defensive players provided the perfect formula.