Many years ago, the former Notre Dame head coach who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame explained to his son why he left in his prime despite posting an extraordinary record.

“It wasn’t because of the school or anything else; I had a marvelous relationship, but I could see the handwriting on the wall. I could see the pressure by the alumni to do nothing but win, win, win, regardless of what you did to the boys, the school or anything else …

"You do not have any easy games. Every team that plays you is up. Every team that beats Notre Dame has a successful season. It's just a crazy, marvelous sport, the finest sport we have. It does more to develop character in men for future life than any sport we have. But I had to leave Notre Dame because winning was getting too important there."




