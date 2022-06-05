Bruises and home run blasts advance Irish to Statesboro Regional Final

Notre Dame showed it can hit and take a hit – two hits, actually, as the 14th-ranked Irish were plunked twice with the bases loaded to take the lead and beat Georgia Southern 6-4 on Saturday to take control of the Statesboro, Ga., Regional.

Georgia Southern reliever Jaylen Paden hit Zach Prajzner in the hip in the seventh inning with the bases loaded to give the Irish a 5-4 lead. Paden then hit the next batter, Jack Penney, in the knee.

The Irish (37-14) also hit three home runs, two solo shots in the fourth inning by Jack Zyska and Jack Brannigan to take a 2-1 lead, and Zach Prajzner added a two-run shot in the sixth to tie the game at 4-4.

The game was exciting throughout, as the teams traded leads and both squandered chances in an emotionally charged game before a record crowd of 3,533 fans at J.I. Clements Stadium. Despite hosting the regional and being the top seed, the Eagles were the road team.

“A great game. The atmosphere was fantastic, the crowd into it, both teams clearly into it,” Notre Dame coach Link Jarrett said. “Just proud of the way our guys continued to grind through.”

Notre Dame will face the winner of No. 3 Texas Tech and No. 1 Georgia Southern at 7 p.m. on Sunday. If Notre Dame wins, it moves on to the Super Regional. If the Irish lose, those two teams meet again Monday, with the winner advancing to play the winner of the Knoxville Regional.

Four Irish pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts, with starter Austin Temple striking out eight in 5 2/3 innings and reliever Jack Findlay striking out four in two innings. Reliever Matt Bedford (1-0) earned the win.

Jarrett said the Irish needed a strong start by Temple because the Irish had used so many pitchers in the opener.

“When you come into this, and your starting pitcher throws one inning, it was critical for us today to try to shorten the back end of the game,” he said.

The Eagles (41-19), a member of the Sun Belt, threatened in the top of the eighth when Sam Blancato and Parker Biederer both singled off Bedford, putting runners at first and third with no outs. But Findlay struck out Kyler Hultgren and Jesse Sherrill and got Jason Swan to ground out to end the inning.

Jarrett praised Findlay.