The first recruit former Notre Dame defensive coordinator Mike Elko and then-linebackers coach Clark Lea targeted for the "rover" spot in their defense is now a pro. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame’s starting rover linebacker the last two seasons, became the third Irish player selected in the 2021 NFL Draft when the Cleveland Browns took him 52nd overall in the second round Friday, ending a longer-than-expected wait to hear his name. The 2020 unanimous All-American and Butkus Award winner was a projected top-32 pick who slid through Thursday's first round and well into the second. He's a linebacker in designation, but he may be asked to play a different role or multiple roles in the NFL.

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is the third Irish player drafted in 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

"They’ll love him because he’s a tool you can use in many different situations in the NFL," Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said Thursday. After two years without seeing any action on Notre Dame's defense, Owusu-Koramoah quickly blossomed into an NFL prospect in 2019 and locked himself into the early-round discussion with his 2020 play. The 6-1, 221-pound do-everything defender was Notre Dame’s most explosive player last year, totaling 62 tackles and a team-high 11.0 tackles for loss. He added 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and interception and two fumble recoveries. What stood out to NFL teams and to draft analysts, though, were his versatility and coverage skills. His ability to handle a variety of roles from the rover position made him an every-down linebacker and had NFL teams thinking of several positional possibilities for him in the pre-draft process. "To me, speed, toughness and instincts are what you want in a defensive player, and this kid is dripping in all three," NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said on the draft broadcast. "You put on the tape, you can’t take your eyes off of it because of huge shots. "He’s adept at slipping blocks, he’s so nimble and loose. He’s not the biggest guy in the world, he probably played at 210 or 212 pounds, but he can cover in the slot. Some teams think he’s going to be a big nickel or strong safety; others view him as a Will linebacker. To me, this is a home-run pick."

In a way, he played multiple positions within his rover designation. He was a pass-rusher and blitzer in some sub-packages. He was a de facto slot corner often tasked with handling a receiver in man coverage. On run downs, he was a traditional in-the-box linebacker. All told, Owusu-Koramoah played 680 snaps in the slot, 433 in the box and 195 on the defensive line from 2019-20. That’s indicative of the well-roundedness Elko and Lea saw when they recruited him and believed he could provide when he won the starting rover job in the 2019 offseason. “We were all pretty excited about an elite athlete and it was going to be a matter of time before he picked up on things," Kelly said. "We adapted to him and did a good job of adapting to his skill set. When you get a player of that capability, that needs to show itself." Until it did, he was relatively anonymous outside the Gug.

Owusu-Koramoah arrived in June 2017 as a three-star recruit who was one of six players to choose the Irish in the final week of that year’s recruiting cycle. He was one of three recruits to pick Notre Dame on National Signing Day. His ranking as the nation’s No. 40 outside linebacker didn’t make him stand out from the pack. A Hampton, Va. native Owusu-Koramoah was committed to Virginia before reopening his recruitment in January 2017 upon receiving a few offers, including one from Notre Dame. Lea and Elko, a month into their tenures at Notre Dame, had recruited him to play rover at Wake Forest, their prior stop. They deemed him good enough to do so for the Irish. “What we thought we had with him immediately is someone who was going to be a playmaker on defense," Kelly said."We saw a guy who closed on the ball, had really good instincts. Just didn’t know when that would occur.” Not before two years years on the sidelines, it turned out. A redshirt year awaited him when he arrived on campus. He spent his freshman year out of sight as Drue Tranquill shined at rover. He slid into the No. 2 role as a sophomore, but his season ended with a broken foot in September before he ever got on the field.

Lea never wavered in his belief in Owusu-Koramoah’s fit, though, despite two years on the bench. He trotted out with the first-team defense on the first day of 2019 spring practice and formally beat out Paul Moala for the job in fall camp. “Part of being developmental,” Lea said in 2019, “is you’re handed this block of clay and you’ve got to really work to mold it.” The molding was largely done when the 2019 season started. The rest was refining. In Owusu-Koramoah’s third game, a 23-17 loss at Georgia, he burst out with eight tackles and 2.5 for loss, yo-yoing through a stout Bulldogs offensive line.