In terms of going-away confidence boosts, Michael Carmody’s borders on insurmountable. A week away from beginning his college football career, Carmody can say he topped a strength record held by a former NFL player – and did it after more than two months of an abnormal routine. Carmody, one of two Notre Dame incoming freshmen offensive linemen, went to trainer Bill Nichol’s facility in suburban Pittsburgh one day in early June and dragged a 1,200-pound sled 20 yards in reverse, besting the record of any Nichol client set by former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Ziggy Hood.

Notre Dame incoming freshman offensive tackle Michael Carmody has added 15 pounds since March. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

There’s tangible evidence that pandemic life can be productive. Carmody, a four-star recruit from Mars (Pa.), has gained about 15 pounds since March. It helped, of course, to have weights at his disposal throughout. But to be highly productive during a time where motivation is self-generated is commendable. Especially when the immediate college outlook is a year spent largely on the bench. “He has kept up his running regimen, and stretching is such an important part for a kid his size especially as he builds his strength so he doesn’t get to campus and have a soft tissue injury because he’s not flexible,” said his father, Rob. No teammates were around to push Carmody like they will be when he arrives at Notre Dame later in June. It was ten weeks of strictly working out, no recruiting process or basketball activities on the schedule anymore. Notre Dame strength coach Matt Balis is in for a pleasant surprise when he sees a 6-foot-6, 300-plus pound lineman who is not an immediate body transformation challenge. “It’s still going to be eye-opening when you get there,” Rob said. “Not only is it pushing weights around, but it’s competing with guys. It ups the level. But I think that’s the exciting part of it for Mike.”

Michael has spent many mornings this spring working in Rob’s electroplating shop doing manual labor, then coming home to do Zoom meetings with his soon-to-be Notre Dame teammates and coaches or wrapping up any schoolwork. Afternoons are for lifting and running. And in the Carmody household, ever-present competition exists between Michael and older brother Robby, a rising junior guard on Notre Dame’s basketball team. Due to Robby’s ongoing ACL recovery, they’re unable to work out or play pickup basketball together. But these two contest-seekers can find stakes in anything. “Always have to out-do the other guy,” Nichol said in March. “But it’s in a supportive way too.” Chess, always popular, is even more so now. Michael was a member of Mars Area High School’s chess club. He’s skilled and a veteran. Robby is well-versed too. “Not only is it, ‘I want to beat you, but I want to show I’m smarter than you as well,’” Rob said. “It ups the ante when those two play chess.”

Robby Carmody is six months removed from an ACL tear. (UND.com)

Luckily for their parents, there are moments of peace. Downtime for Michael is often spent on the computer designing roller coasters, a longtime off-field passion. Last year, when the Pittsburgh area’s main amusement park last summer opened a Steelers-themed roller coaster, Michael went by himself and stood in line for three hours to ride it. Robby, meanwhile, has picked up playing the guitar since his injury, which occurred in Notre Dame’s Dec. 4 loss at Maryland. On the court – or more recently, his family’s driveway – Robby has progressed to running and jump shooting. The pre-coronavirus plan was for him to be in South Bend throughout the spring and summer with Notre Dame’s training staff. Instead, Robby has put himself through the resistance band workouts given to him and put miles on the exercise bike the family bought. In a way, rehabbing away from school allows Robby to be more assiduous. The ACL tear was his second season-ending injury in two years at Notre Dame. It would be understandable to feel like he is far behind and to want to turn on the hyperdrive. Two rehab processes in two years is rather blasé, and patience is tested when full-healthy teammates are right there practicing or playing pickup at will, while he’s simply trying to stay on the court. “You have to crawl, then walk, then jog, then run and then jump,” Rob said. “That’s the progression. If he had been at school, he would have wanted to go right to jump…Here he has these blinders on because he can’t see that.” Rob still says Robby is ahead of schedule, just like he was when quarantine began. And with no gyms open, Rob has been a willing rebounder for his older son. For him, shooting around and playing H-O-R-S-E in the driveway evokes nostalgia of playing after school when his Michael and Robby were younger. It also beats the masochism required to help with Michael’s technique practice, which involves holding a blocking pad while Michael unloads his all his strength into it. “You start having a kid Mike’s size punch you with the blocking dummy,” Rob said, “and it doesn’t feel good.”