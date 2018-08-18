This summer marked the first time a big change in the recruiting calendar took place as prospects were allowed for the first time to take official visits to campuses from April-June.

That early period brought about some unique challenges for the Notre Dame coaching staff, and Notre Dame recruiting coordinator discussed his thoughts on the early period with BGI recently.

“It was different,” Polian said. “There are things I liked about it that I probably didn’t think much about when we got into it.”

Over the course of early period, Notre Dame hosted 14 uncommitted recruits on official visits, eventually receiving commitments from 6 of them for a hit rate of just under 43 percent.

Even with that success rate, Polian said he’s not ready to say whether or not the early period was an overwhelming positive.

“There are pros and cons to everything,” Polian said. “Ultimately it’s hard to say it was a success or we didn’t like it because we haven’t signed the class yet.”

One of the negatives, Polian said, was the fact that not a lot of students are on campus during the summer, so there normally isn’t a ton going on.

However, Polian added that there are ways to work around that problem.

“We’ve got to put in on our players, their hosts,” Polian explained. “We ask them ‘is anything going on tonight’ and if they say ‘I don’t know,’ well then get something going on. Get together.”

On official visits, player hosts are just about as important as any other factor, and Polian said there’s a lot of research that goes into the pairings.

“We’re trying to match personalities as best we can,” Polian said. “We try to find common ties, common threads if we can.”

While the staff obviously trusts its players to be ambassadors for the university, Polian said there is a little bit of coaching that goes into it.

“We don’t coach them up as to what to say, but we try to provide a snapshot,” Polian said. “Guys have a general idea of what makes their prospect tic.”

Again, Polian wasn’t ready to declare the early period a shining success, but he did say he’s pleased with how Notre Dame’s first swing at it ended up.

“There’s plusses and minuses to all of it,” Polian said. “I haven’t studied it yet, but I imagine our batting average is around 50 percent at this point, and that’s pretty good. It’s hard to complain about that.”