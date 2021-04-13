Sometimes it’s not just the football players who experience a position change. This winter, the Notre Dame coaching staff experienced two of its own. Special teams coordinator and recruiting coordinator Brian Polian dropped the latter title and is now the associate head coach to Brian Kelly. Meanwhile, defensive line coach Mike Elston, who also had held the associate head coach title from 2018-20, is now the recruiting coordinator, which he likewise had been from 2015-17.

Polian serves as Notre Dame’s special teams coordinator and now also has the associate head coach title. (Notre Dame Athletics)

The changes are not viewed from a promotion or demotion perspective as they are creating different viewpoints in the football office and overall infrastructure. A devil's advocate might also inquire that after posting a 33-5 record the past three years and earning two College Football Playoff berths, why “fix it” if it’s not broken? The reply might involve not being complacent with standing pat. “It’s a little bit unusual that responsibilities would shift the way that they did with no turnover on the staff,” Polian admitted. “But philosophically for Coach Kelly, a fresh perspective and a little bit of change — while keeping continuity — is a good thing, and that’s the way I viewed it.” Kelly has had a history of coaching position changes that aren’t necessarily viewed as conventional. For example, 2010-11 defensive backs/safeties coach Chuck Martin (head coach at Miami (Ohio) since 2014) suddenly became the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator on the 2012 unit that advanced to the BCS championship game. In his 18-year affiliation with Kelly, Elston also has coached tight ends, coordinated special teams and instructed linebackers. With a much stronger vision toward assembling top-5 caliber classes on the recruiting trail, Kelly felt that restructuring that element of the program required a new set of eyes. Not that Polian’s work wasn’t also appreciated. Over the past 15 years he has established himself as one of the more industrious and productive figures on the recruiting circuit in college football, specifically in Pac-12 territory and Hawaii. His efforts to land national defensive player of the year Manti Te’o in 2009 from Hawaii became the stuff of folklore, and his continued efforts in the Islands since coming aboard in 2017 helped ink safety Alohi Gilman, and current starters or regulars such as defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, linebacker Marist Liufau, vyper end Jordan Botelho and incoming linebacker Kahanu Kia. His pipeline with the Polynesian culture also could include California linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka, ranked No. 71 overall nationally by Rivals, in the 2022 cycle.