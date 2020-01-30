On Thursday afternoon, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly will make a stop at the high school of a big time target for the Fighting Irish.

Sources tell Blue & Gold Illustrated that Kelly will be at Lititz (Pa.) Warwick High, the school that class of 2021 offensive tackle Nolan Rucci attends.

Rucci, a 6-8, 275-pounder, is one of the premier offensive tackles in the country. Rivals ranks him as the No. 30 overall prospect and No. 5 tackle in America.

Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn has kept in close communication with Rucci since the Irish offered back in January of 2019.

There are currently five Rivals FutureCast predictions on Rucci to commit to Penn State, his father's alma mater, and with his brother, Hayden, being a tight end at Wisconsin, the Badgers can't be counted out either.