Brian Kelly Visiting Priority OL Target's School Thursday
On Thursday afternoon, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly will make a stop at the high school of a big time target for the Fighting Irish.
Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60
Sources tell Blue & Gold Illustrated that Kelly will be at Lititz (Pa.) Warwick High, the school that class of 2021 offensive tackle Nolan Rucci attends.
Rucci, a 6-8, 275-pounder, is one of the premier offensive tackles in the country. Rivals ranks him as the No. 30 overall prospect and No. 5 tackle in America.
Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn has kept in close communication with Rucci since the Irish offered back in January of 2019.
There are currently five Rivals FutureCast predictions on Rucci to commit to Penn State, his father's alma mater, and with his brother, Hayden, being a tight end at Wisconsin, the Badgers can't be counted out either.
Rucci also holds offers from the likes of Alabama, Clemson, LSU, the defending national champions, and many others.
Notre Dame should be considered a team to beat for Rucci though. Not only is he keeping in strong contact with Quinn, Notre Dame offensive line pledge Blake Fisher has started contacting Rucci a lot too.
Rucci is looking to visit Notre Dame this spring and the weekend of March 20 has been discussed.
While Kelly can't speak very much with Rucci while at Warwick, making the stop at the school can go a long way in making a prospect feel loved by that coaching staff.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.