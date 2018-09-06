Q: Health wise this week?

KELLY: “Myron had surgery this morning. It went well. Screw, so pretty standard. We’ll go through the rehab procedure. Nothing other than that. Everybody has practiced. We have some bumps and bruises from the game, but no one will be out other than Myron.”

Q: Is the nameless/faceless opponent easier to drive into your team in week two?

KELLY: “I think so. I think reasonable people would look at that it’s early in the season, and we haven’t played a whole lot of football after preparing for seven or eight months … My answer would be that I think that this group is mature enough, and there is enough leadership that they know Ball State has enough weapons where they can put some points on the board. Why not go in and play, have fun and enjoy it? You’ve worked so hard to get to this point.

"My sense is that the way that this team has prepared that they recognize coming into their own stadium that they have to exert themselves to a level they have over the last seven months. If they go at this game the way they’ve worked out for me and Coach Balis, then we’ll play well.”

Q: With how impactful the pass rush was for both teams; do you look at that as — from a recruiting perspective — should you sign an extra defensive end every cycle?

KELLY: “My philosophy has always been that cornerback and a pass rusher has never been off the board even if the numbers weren’t there. If we felt like that there was a guy that could sooner or late make a difference for us, I don’t think I’ve ever said no to one of those. Now, we don’t want to take a player at that position if we are reaching. If there is a guy on the board that can get us off the field especially at that position, we’ll definitely take an extra player.”

Q: How have you seen the concussion protocol evolve since you got here?

KELLY: “First of all, we have a medical spotter now. So, there is a communication system that was in place. A medical spotter that is communicating with someone on the field that is watching for any signs. We never had that in place. A medical tent that allows to immediately get to somebody that may have a head injury.

"Then with eye scan, which can give us immediate feedback about whether someone can protect themselves. Also, the immediate feedback on a computer to see if what their testing shows. We were able to work through a concussion protocol in under a half hour. I mean all the stages … Which sometimes could take two weeks if somebody is symptomatic. So pretty impressive what we’ve been able to do.”

Q: Did Alize Mack go through that on Saturday?

KELLY: “He went through all the stages … It wasn’t quick. He went through each one of the stages and checked the box. They moved him through the next step deliberately. They kept me updated …”

Q: Your offensive tackles had a challenge on Saturday. What’s your message to them this week? Is there a technique solution to everything they went through?

KELLY: “If you really watch the film, where Winovich was disruptive was when the ball was away. His motor was outstanding. He made a lot of plays when the ball went away from him. His motor, his want to were really big. Point of attack, we can get hands on him. You can neutralize him. It’s when you don’t have a hat on him is when he wreaks havoc. When you try to trap on him, he can penetrate the line of scrimmage.

“This week is a 3-4 defense, so those tackles will have to handle edge players. There are some similarities in terms of what they have to do and alerting an edge presence. They will be challenged in space. This is not leaning on a five-technique, which they liked to do a little more.”

Q: When a guy is having that much success against you, does it snowball on the mind of an offensive tackle?

KELLY: “I don’t think so. He was a chase player. Not to use a pun, he was really running plays down. He was really active. He made some nice plays in pass rush too, but he’s such a fast, athletic player that they didn’t feel overwhelmed. He’s just so quick and athletic.”

Q: What do you do to encourage them this week?

KELLY: “I don’t think that they feel as if their confidence has been diminished as much as both of them had a chance to work against two outstanding players in Gary and Winovich … Feeling better that they really got challenged than they got beat up.”

Q: Josh Lugg had 13 snaps or so…whiffed on one on the quarterback draw, but other than that?

KELLY: “He got a taste. Josh got in there and this will be a matter of getting a little more time each and every week getting more comfortable. He has to settle down a little bit and get into the flow a little bit. We like Josh. We think he is going to be a really good player.”

Q: Do you want to rotate him in?

KELLY: “He’s definitely a guy that we want to continue to get more experience.”

Q: Who are some other guys you want to get more experience like the second level guys who couldn’t get in because of the Michigan game?

KELLY: “All of our players will be prepared to play. All of our guys are prepared. There is not guy that I’m think that. They are all ready to play.”

Q: Donte Vaughn got in there. He seemed to acquit himself well. How has he emerged from August to now?

KELLY: “I thought he had a really good camp. I think he is a long corner that has the ability to play both the short side and the wide side. He’s settled down a little bit. I thought we maybe got a little too technical with him at times. We just needed to let him play and get out of his way a little bit. I think he’s settled down. We have a lot of trust he can go in and play championship football.”

Q: What type of response did you seem from Jonathan Doerer this week?

KELLY: “I thought he responded the right way. He’s going to kick a lot. We need him out there. I hope he’s going to kick a lot. I’m confident we’re going to be able to move the football and that’s going to translate into him kicking off. He’s got to get out there and he has to kick.”

Q: With Hainsey, do you feel he’s back 100 percent where you don’t have to watch him in practice?

KELLY: “We want to be careful with him. We want to be careful with him.”

Q: With your safety play, you mentioned Jalen Elliott was more consistent and assignment correct. What effect do you feel Terry Joseph has had on your safety group?

KELLY: “He’s a great teacher. The players really enjoy playing for him. He’s got a really good relationship with all of our players. I wouldn’t necessarily that Jalen has blossomed just because of Terry. I think he’s a mature player in that he has now taken all of those snaps from last year and he’s communicating extremely well. He’s very vocal out there. Alohi is not necessarily the most vocal. His actions speak louder than words with the way he plays.

"Jalen is a very good communicator. He’s doing a lot of talking. Terry is a great coach. Players really enjoy playing for him. But, I think Jalen has matured to the level where he’s a nice piece back there. He’s communicating to the corner. He’s communicating to Alohi. He’s a vocal piece for us back there.”

Q: With Houston Griffith, does he better training at nickel or being a backup safety that you can rotate in? Or both?

KELLY: “I think what makes most sense is to get him reps wherever we can squeeze him in. Right now, it means at both. Nick Coleman is getting work at that position as well. I don’t think we have the luxury to settle him in at one position because there is competition. We made the decision to cross train him in hopes that gets him more playing time. I think the only thing he lacks is real snaps. When we get these kinds of situations, we try to decide if you’re better off leaving at one position or do you try to cross train and get more reps? We feel he is going to be a better player by playing.”

Q: If I could clarify on Hainsey, you’re saying you’re being careful with him because of his injury or what happened last week?

KELLY: “No. We just feel he is a guy that would benefit from not having an overload of snaps right now. He’s 296 pounds. He’s a guy that has had problems keeping weight on. He’s a guy that we don’t need to push. We need to be smart with him.”

Q: He missed enough time in the preseason. Does that concern you?

KELLY: “No. We feel he is over that. He is still a guy that at his size that we feel we can rotate people in there and keep him fresh throughout the entirety. We’re thinking about the long haul here. At 296 pounds, not a guy we think we don’t need to push and get every snap out of practice and 80 snaps out of a game. Let’s be smart. We’ll continue to be smart with him.”

Q: Taking you back to your days to Central Michigan. When you were stepping up to play someone…what was going through your mind as you approach the game?

KELLY: “How much is the guarantee for? That’s the first question. It better be a big one. We’re there to compete. We’re there to go out there and catch you off guard. We’re going to compete. Absolutely. We’re going to go up there and give it our best shot. We have nothing to lose. No one expects to lose this game. Let’s go in there and shock the world.”