Q: What news do you have for us?

BRIAN KELLY: “Good day. Good week of preparation. Anytime you know it’s going to be warm on Saturday, you kind of like the weather being the way it was the last couple of days. I liked our intensity on Tuesday. Wednesday we really got after it. I thought they were purposeful today. Three really good days of practice.”

Q: Quarterback position. Who are you starting on Saturday?

KELLY: “They’re both going to play. I’ve said that all year. We need them both to win. They are both ready.”

Q: Start Wimbush as you have?

KELLY: “They’re both going to play. They are both prepared and ready to go. We’re going to need both.”

Q: When you say you need both to win, is that outside of the blue zone or white zone? Do you see a situation where you need to see Ian in a full field situation?

KELLY: “No. He was prepared to play anywhere. That’s just where he played in those games. He was prepared to play blue, red, white or anywhere. That’s where we chose to play him. They are both prepared to play.”

Q: You described a scenario in August where Ian Book would play if the situation dictated it. Does this situation dictate it more than the previous three games?

KELLY: “I think each and every week what we’ve tried to do is know that we have assets on our team. We’re going to apply those assets where we think makes sense for us to win. Each and every week when we started this back in August, it was to prepare our guys for when we thought it was in our best interests. We have good players. We’re coaching them. We have good receivers that will appear at different times. We have tight ends and we have quarterbacks. They are both prepared to help us.”

Q: Obviously you don’t want to give away a tactical advantage. How has Ian played in practice? What has he shown you behind the curtains?

KELLY: “I don’t know what you guys have seen … 13 plays … that’s a lot more than most have seen. Again, we think he is a good quarterback. We recruited him to Notre Dame to win championships as we did with Brandon. That’s why we put Ian in the game against Vanderbilt. To win. That’s why we put him in each week. If we put him in this week it’s because we think he can help us win.”

Q: Darnell Ewell flipped over to offense. Where is he playing?

KELLY: “Guard … He so physically strong. We felt as we looked at the depth of certain positions, that was an area we had some issues. We felt in particular this year he could make some strides there. He has. He’s really strong. He uses his lower body very well. He can move people off the point. Early indications say that might be a good fit for him.”

Q: Ade Ogudenji has been around the football a lot. Are you looking to expand his role a bit? I know you take Daelin Hayes and put him inside in pass rush. Is that something you’d consider with Ogundeji?

KELLY: “He’s been training in there as well. So, yes in terms of he’d be the next guy in that role. We really like where his game has gone. He’s playing some good players in front of him. We have no questions that he can go on the field and do the things we want him to do. Look, a lot of those guys you’re going to see play a lot of minutes as we roll them into the game this weekend.

Q: Freshmen. WR Braden Lenzy was not in uniform last Saturday.

KELLY: “Concussion. He went through our concussion protocol. Had a concussion in practice. He’s working through it. He will not travel.”

Q: There were a couple of reps where you had Julian Love working the nickel. I was curious what led to that.

KELLY: “Getting a third corner in Donte Vaughn, who is playing pretty good football. Julian has the flexibility to move inside. We taught him the nickel. It puts three veteran players on the field for us with Pride, Vaughn and Love.”

Q: Your defensive line as it’s being defended … held/not held … how much did you send into the ACC clips that are holds? What feedback did you get? What feedback did you want?KELLY: “We’ve sent in quite a few. I’ll leave it at that.”

Q: With some of the freshmen who haven’t played for you yet, are there guys you’re seeing in practice that are impressing you that may be close? Or where you say in 2019 they are really going to help us?

KELLY: “I think both. There are some guys that we think we’ll use four games on a little bit later. Guys that are on the track that haven’t played is cornerback DJ Brown … He’s starting to come along. We still have some games to play with cornerback TaRiq Bracy, linebacker Shayne Simon … Noah Boykin is starting to get more comfortable. As is wide receiver Joe Wilkins. I’d say there’s half a dozen guys that we’re seeing the, ‘Hey, we’re probably going to see two or three or maybe four games on some of these guys. There’s a list of guys, I don’t want to say this in a negative way, but that are moving from suspects to prospects relative to playing time now.”

Q: I’m not trying to introduce Phil Jurkovec into the third wheel of this quarterback thing…What can you say about his progress?

KELLY: “Certainly be somebody if we got an opportunity we would love to get him some playing time as well. We’ve been in some close, hard-fought games. It’s hard when you’re running someone else’s offense each week. We bring him and he’s working off a card. I think what we like the most about him is his leadership presence. Just the way he handles himself. But, I couldn’t tell you whether he could go in there and run the offense. He hasn’t had that much work.”

Q: With the quarterback situation, usually the first guy gets more reps in practice than the other guy. Have they been equal the first three weeks? Are they pretty much equal now?

KELLY: “They’ve been pretty close. I’ve usually been a 60-40 rep guy in terms of my experience. This has been pretty close to 50-50. We’ve been managing it that way.”