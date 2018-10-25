Q: With Khalid Kareem and Daelin Hayes, they both played against Pitt. No lingering injury concerns?

KELLY: “No. They are really healthy. They looked really good this week. Khalid, we had him on GPS at 16 MPH. He had been hovering around that 12-13 range. Daelin looks good. He is anxious to play.”

Q: It seems there has been a shift in your defensive linemen in terms of playing in this Navy game. It seemed 2013-2014 you had a lot of injuries and last year there wasn’t an issue with anyone.

KELLY: “They’ve changed too in the way they play. They are bigger and much more physical up front. It was a smaller team that had to rely on much more finesse, cut blocking and that’s not who they are. They are a big offensive line … They can move you off the line too. You still have to key step, read and things of that nature. But, it’s different from 2010 to maybe 2013 during my time here.”

Q: Do you think Julian will be involved for you? I think he was the one who didn’t play for you last year.

KELLY: “Yes. He’ll be a good player for us.”

Q: Last year you pretty much negated any big plays from Navy’s offense. Is there a give-and-take you have to worry about with time of possession when that is the tactic and they can get three to five yard gains?

KELLY: “And sideways rain. You could not have put together a better scenario for how you play Navy. Ken was probably excited about the conditions. We struggled to throw the football early on and missed some very easy completions. They held onto the football. Defensively, you have to make some decisions on to handle. You can’t give up any big plays. If you do, you have to minimize the level of where you’re not giving up touchdown. You can give up some runs here or there or a pass. We’ve had two situations the last couple of years where time of possession and possessions became an issue. Even if you look at last year even with time of possession, we punted three times and settled for a field goal. So, if we’re more efficient offensively that’s a different ball game. There’s got to be a more efficient offensive game plan. Defensively, continue to do what we’re doing, but maybe even at a higher level.”

Q: Big picture with Alize Mack…can you shed some light on how he’s matured over his whole career.

KELLY: “I think maybe Alize came here with a sense of ‘I’m one-and-done’ like basketball. Certainly, Notre Dame is not that. You can’t function here unless you really get your feet on the ground and commit to what Notre Dame is all about. I think once he was able to understand that, he began to really feel more comfortable with who he is and what his purpose of being here. So, he found his ‘why.’ I think once he found his why here at Notre Dame, you start to see that development in the classroom, his community and on the football field. It was a process of finding out why he was here and what he needed to do to make it work. That’s why he’s starting to have the success he is.”

Q: Was it he got to a point where maybe football wasn’t going to be as easy as he thought … where a four-star/five-star guy and just pick up off where Rudolph and Eifert did?

KELLY: “I think every young kid has that dream of they come to Notre Dame and be the next whoever, name the player. He grew up and matured through this process. I think a lot of it, quite honestly, was him understanding there would be life after football. I do believe he feels he is going to be a really good player in the NFL, and I think he can be. He knows his degree is important. I’m not certain he believed that when he got there. That’s a big difference.”

Q: How have the changes at guard worked out? Are you happy with it?

KELLY: “Really happy. We really like Banks. It’s his time. He’s moving well and assignment correct. He’s going to be a nice addition for us at the left guard position. Ruhland and Kraemer will continue to rotate in. We’re still really high on Josh Lugg too. He’s got to do some things for us at the tackle position. He’s been at the position where he needs to continue to grow and still play some tackle for us. Right now, we’ve got him out at the right tackle position.”

Q: You like having a physical player at left guard?

KELLY: “We wanted to kind of wanted team up with someone that is as close to Alex Bars as possible. Banks is that guy. Great size. We think we have the right guys in the right position.”

Q: We’ve talked about the maturity process with Mack…what about Te’von Coney? He got off to kind of a checkered start here too …

KELLY: “This is a remarkable place. He’s around incredible people on a day-to-day basis just by the classroom he sits in every day and the people he is by and touched by. He’s in an incredible environment and has helped him grow every single day. I’m proud of his development. He’s had to make good choices after making some not so good choices. A lot of the credit goes to him in making good choices along the way here the last few years. He’s surrounded around really good people in a great environment to allow those choices to be reinforced. That’s a typical kind of situation where we see kids grow like that …”

Q: Is Ruhland the second center or is Colin Grunhard the second option?

KELLY: “Ruhland would go in there. We don’t have any problem putting Colin in the game. Colin can play Power Five football for us. I think Ruhland would be the long-term, but we could certainly in the short-term play Colin. Right now, he’s playing with a bad shoulder. He’s going to have that looked at after the season. As a long-term solution, it would be Ruhland. Short-term Colin could do the job for us. We have a lot of confidence in him.”

Q: What kind of week did Jafar Armstrong have?

KELLY: “I don’t get surprised very often … Very surprised [about his week]. He’s an interesting guy. It looks like he hasn’t been out. He’s running at 20 MPH, physical. Our trainers were like put him in bubble wrap and put him in a red jersey … He said he was fine and let him go. He looks like he hasn’t missed a beat. We’re going to have to be concerned about his cardiovascular endurance and things of that nature, but he is ready to go.”

Q: What does playing overseas against Navy say about the Notre Dame brand?

KELLY: “I’m trying to get to tomorrow … Excited to go back to Ireland. We were treated extremely well in Ireland. The trip went so smoothly. Trying to put this together was something of a priority. I think everyone in our administration was doing their best to see it happen again. Very excited we could do it …”

Q: Drue Tranquill said last night he was like one or two weeks away from getting out of that cast. Is that wishful thinking?

KELLY: “We haven’t X-rayed it yet. But, we’re going to carve that thing down to where it is much more manageable and a smaller piece. That would be aggressive for him to be out of it in two weeks. We are going to move it down to a smaller one … I’m not going to go there because I don’t have the medical information on that one … That kid is another story for another time … He’s another one that if someone could do it, he could get out of the cast.”